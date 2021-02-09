CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of the first ever integrated magnetic stripe card reader (MSR) for best-selling xTablet Flex 10 line of rugged devices. A value offering, the ruggedized MSR is sleek, functional, and built to customer specifications for a seamless plug and play experience with their point-of-sale systems, merchant processors, and patient databases.
With this new rugged technology, MobileDemand is empowering businesses to adapt to the pandemic environment effectively with a durable mobile Point-of-Sale (POS) solution that expedites payment, patient registration, curbside pickup or drive-through operations, quality assurance checklists, and other critical magstripe functions. Powered by MagTek® MSR authenticator technology, rugged xTablet Flex 10 devices offer value price points, reliable performance and mobility, while the MagTek technology ensures secure transactions and data collection.
"Completing multiple, secure magstripe functions from a single device takes workforce mobility and efficiency to new heights," said Matt Miller, president of MobileDemand. "Employees armed with this first-of-its-kind MSR tablet can engage directly with customers and patients alike – decreasing wait times, speeding up transactions, and improving customer experience."
MSR Powered by MagTek
The MagTek technology, MagneSafe® Security Architecture, uses dynamic encryption, tokenization, and authentication to secure card data. MagneSafe uses a patented and proven card authentication technology which reliably identifies counterfeit credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, ATM cards, and ID cards at the point of swipe, before fraud occurs. Encryption scrambles the data when swiping, providing instant protection for both businesses and customers.
Flex 10 Line of xTablets
Two robust, lightweight, rugged devices comprise the Flex 10 line of xTablets. The Flex 10B runs on the Windows 10 platform and is powered by Intel's® Celeron N4100 Quad Core processor. The Flex 10A with Android 9.0 is GMS, VMware and SOTI certified, offering enterprise-grade management features. Both models are available with the new ruggedized, fully integrated MSR.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged handhelds and tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.
About MagTek
Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, token generators, EMV contact, contactless and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, and processors to provide secure and efficient payment and identification transactions.
Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.
MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.
