CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of the first-to-market rugged cases with integrated barcode scanner and magnetic stripe card reader (MSR), designed exclusively for Microsoft® Surface Pro and Go tablets. Available integrated options include barcode scanner, MSR, or combination of a barcode scanner and MSR, all for the Surface Pro and Go. The rugged, all-in-one solutions are certified by the Microsoft Designed for Surface® (DfS) program, ensuring the cases and integrated modules are reliable, high quality, fully functional and engineered to Microsoft requirements and regulatory guidelines for Surface.
Utilizing best in class Honeywell® high performance scanner and MagTek® MSR technology, this mobile, durable solution reads a variety of barcodes and processes secure payment. Quickly scan employee badges, packaged goods, drivers' licenses, rewards cards, patient wristbands, and more while expediting payment and curbside pickup and drive-through operations. This revolutionary integrated solution means the tablet performs multiple tasks anywhere team members and customers are.
"We took the best of our rugged xCases and transformed them into the ultimate all-in-one solution, custom designed to work seamlessly with Microsoft Surface tablets," said Matt Miller, MobileDemand president. "Arming customer-facing team members with a single device that is easy to use at the point of interaction, eliminates pen and paper, saves time, and delivers a better customer experience."
Rugged xCase for Surface
As an authorized Microsoft Surface Reseller, MobileDemand next gen xCases for Surface Pro and Go provide new ways to use the devices. xCases are engineered to endure rigorous military drop testing and must meet stringent rugged standards while protecting the form and function of the Surface device. Convenient features such as an easy carry briefcase handle, back hand strap, bottom snap wall, and sealed ports for added protection come standard. Additionally, our patented and versatile snap mount plate is included with every xCase for quick and easy tablet mounting on counters, medical carts, vehicles and more. Add-on productivity tools such as the barcode scanner, magstripe reader, chip and PIN, and 3D camera make the xCase for Surface the hardest working case on the market.
Honeywell N6703 High Performance Scanner
Honeywell's slimmest 2D imager is designed to provide higher performance and reliability, simplify integration into mobile devices, and enable increased barcode scanning speeds. Read range and readability have been leveled up. Its white LED illumination enhances image capture accuracy while the HD optics allow reading of higher resolution codes. It can scan difficult to read barcodes, enabling increased scanning speed and productivity.
MSR Powered by MagTek
The MagTek technology, MagneSafe® Security Architecture, uses dynamic encryption, tokenization, and authentication to secure card data. MagneSafe uses patented and proven card authentication technology which reliably identifies counterfeit credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, ATM cards, and ID cards at the point of swipe, before fraud occurs. Encryption scrambles data when swiping, providing instant cyber protection for both businesses and customers.
Designed for Surface Certified
The Microsoft Designed for Surface team performs rigorous testing of partner products to validate quality and compatibility with their industry leading Surface portfolio. Microsoft's Designed for Surface Certification differentiates products from generic or unqualified solutions, enabling users to distinguish between products and ensure highest quality accessories. Only certified products can carry the Microsoft DfS badge.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.
About MagTek
Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, token generators, EMV contact, contactless and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and distributed credential personalization systems. MagTek's MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, and processors to provide secure and efficient payment and identification transactions. http://www.magtek.com.
