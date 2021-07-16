CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile all-in-one computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of the xTablet T1190 as part of their portfolio of rugged xTablets. Optional add-on functionality such as multi-payment systems and barcode scanner enable the dynamic tablet to support today's ever-changing retail environment. At only 15 millimeters in depth, the company's thinnest tablet is designed to be easily carried and operated throughout the day. The new Windows® xTablet T1190 is available now for immediate delivery.
Don't let its looks fool you. It may be thinner than other rugged tablets, but it's anything but thin regarding performance. The mighty Intel® N4120 Quad Core processor easily powers through the day's tasks with power to spare. Soon-to-be Verizon LTE Certified, the xTablet T1190 will keep your workforce and fleet of devices connected and productive – withstanding drops and reckless environments.
"Add-on capabilities and slim form factor of the xTablet T1190 make it an easy to use, all-in-one solution for the critical functions of today's retail, restaurant, and healthcare environments," said Matt Miller, president of MobileDemand. "Its rugged mobility and various mounting options offer a unique solution wherever barcode scanning, mobile point-of-sale, data capture and more functionality is needed."
Sunlight viewable screen
Today's retail landscape demands speedy outdoor curbside delivery, ordering and line busting. The xTablet T1190 brings convenience to customers and workers alike with its high resolution 10.1", 800-nits sunlight viewable, 10-point multi-touch display. In direct sunlight the tablet's screen is easy to view without maximizing the brightness level or slowing workers down.
Proven rugged
The xTablet T1190 meets MIL-STD-810G from a 5-foot drop and is IP65 sealed to withstand dust and water—allowing companies to work efficiently while protecting their investment. With the end user in mind, the tablet features ergonomic considerations like a glove-fitting back hand strap and convenient briefcase handle. These standard accessories make the tablet easy to carry and hold while in use and secures the tablet in the hands, reducing its chance of being dropped.
Mount the xTablet T1190 anywhere
Unlimited mounting solutions are made possible with MobileDemand's ingenious snap plate, included with every xTablet. Used in conjunction with the patented Quick Release Snap Mount System, mounting to checkout counters, desks, POS stations, medical carts, walls, vehicles and so much more is simply a snap.
Productivity enhancements
From the company specializing in productivity for the enterprise, MobileDemand's xTablet T1190 wouldn't be complete without a variety of productivity features and optional add-ons:
- Barcode scanning—For fast and accurate barcode scanning, users can opt for a high performance, best-in-class Honeywell® 2D barcode scanner.
- Mobile POS—Transform the tablet into a rugged mobile POS tool with our multi-payment module kit. Coming soon, custom three-in-one payment module kits for Ingenico Moby 5500 and MagTek tDynamo will be available.
- Long lasting battery—Because downtime is not an option. With a long battery life, the xTablet T1190 keeps the workforce powered up and productive.
- Rugged upgrade—Take ruggedization to the next level with MobileDemand's heavy duty impact resistant rugged bumper kit. Designed and tested for increased device protection both externally and to internal components, because accidental drops and rough handling are inevitable.
Available now, MobileDemand will showcase the thin and light xTablet T1190 at the RetailNOW conference July 25-27, 2021 in Nashville, TN, booth #310. Contact us for more information or to request a demo unit.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit http://www.ruggedtabletpc.com.
