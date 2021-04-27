MobiledgeX Launches Beta Program for Orchestrating Edge Computing Workloads on Google Cloud's Anthos

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiledgeX, an edge computing company that helps telco operators build their own edge clouds, announced today its support of Anthos as an additional infrastructure choice for operators. By running MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud on Anthos, MobiledgeX gives telco operators the freedom to choose how they want to control their multi-vendor telco edge cloud infrastructure, and manage applications with enhanced data sovereignty and application security.
MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud on Anthos provides the same UI experience for operator infrastructure staff already using VMware or OpenStack in their existing infrastructure, and extends to cloudlets in the public cloud. It provides a policy-based application deployment approach that includes auto-scale and auto-provision features, removes dependency on proprietary security and key management, and also provides trust-based policies that ensure data sovereignty. MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud on Anthos also provides robust application and infrastructure monitoring, notification, and metrics using a single management pane.
"MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud gives telco operators the ability to exercise direct control of data on their own networks, and the freedom to choose cloud infrastructure from both private and public cloud providers," says Sunay Tripathi, CTO and EVP of Product and Engineering for MobiledgeX. "Our partnership with Google gives our telco partners even more flexibility with how they manage their network edge infrastructure."
"Anthos enables customers to deploy services and applications across multiple environments, including in the cloud, on-premises, and to the network edge," said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited to work with MobiledgeX to help operators deploy cloud-native applications to the network edge, efficiently and securely."
"The telco edge cloud is here, and MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud software gives operators the freedom to build and manage their own edge clouds and work with hyperscalers on their own terms," says Dr. Alex Choi, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud running on Anthos gives operators even more options to manage their network edge infrastructure as they choose."
This beta program underscores the ongoing work that MobiledgeX has done with Google Cloud and the Anthos platform, which began when MobiledgeX was named as a horizontal solution provider for Anthos for Telecom in December 2020. If you're a telco operator interested in participating in the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud Beta Program on Anthos, please contact Ulf Andersson, MobiledgeX Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Sales (ulf.andersson@mobiledgex.com).
About MobiledgeX
MobiledgeX develops edge cloud software to help operators run telco edge cloud on their own infrastructure, and provides device native SDK and matching engines that developers use to bring their cloud-native applications to the edge and to take advantage of the telco edge cloud.
MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Jose, California. For further information please see https://mobiledgex.com or contact press@mobiledgex.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobiledgex-launches-beta-program-for-orchestrating-edge-computing-workloads-on-google-clouds-anthos-301277375.html
SOURCE MobiledgeX