ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileMind, the modern professional learning hub for schools, has launched MobileMind Sync, the first full-service PD scheduling solution. MobileMind Sync allows districts to seamlessly manage all asynchronous and synchronous PD efforts within the same platform.
"MobileMind Sync has been a transformative tool for our district in the fact that it enables us to connect and carry out effective, informative PD from any location. Having a central hub for all our PD needs has made my job as an Instructional Technology Director easier," explained Adriane Ellis, Director of Instructional Technology and Media Services for Murray County Schools in Georgia.
MobileMind Sync allows districts to create and schedule synchronous training events, invite participants, track attendance, assign asynchronous prerequisite courses, and much more. The full-service scheduler eliminates manual work for facilitators. For example, tasks like taking attendance, awarding credit hours, and releasing micro-credentials are all automated as learners use join codes to enter virtual synchronous PD events. Districts can create single-session events like workshops, as well as conference-style PD days that consist of multiple days and/or sessions. MobileMind Sync also provides an excellent resource for department/grade-specific training and meetings (e.g. PLC, Data, or Team meetings).
About MobileMind
Founded in 2015, MobileMind is a privately held, Atlanta-based educational technology company. MobileMind is a Google professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom to improve student outcomes. MobileMind is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their PD initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.
