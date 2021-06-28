ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileMind, the modern professional learning hub for schools, has launched MobileMind Community, the industry's first competency-based, crowd-sourced PD platform. MobileMind customers can now create and share quality-assured micro-courses across all topics, methodologies, and technology with other MobileMind districts.
MobileMind Community allows districts to save valuable time creating district-scaled PD for common training topics like learning acceleration, project-based learning, interactive whiteboards, LMS, and even subject-focused PD. Districts can quickly add micro-courses to their district's learning paths with one-click cloning and edit content to fit their district's needs.
To learn more about MobileMind Community and how MobileMind can maximize the impact of ESSER funding, visit the company's website and schedule a call.
About MobileMind
Founded in 2015, MobileMind is a privately held, Atlanta-based educational technology company. MobileMind is a Google professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to help teachers integrate technology into the classroom to improve student outcomes. MobileMind is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their PD initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.
Media Contact
Emily Pratt, MobileMind, 706.483.4112, emily@mobilemind.io
SOURCE MobileMind