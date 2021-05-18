ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobilewalla, a global leader in consumer intelligence solutions, today announced an expansion of their partnership with Lotame, the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising. Under the expanded partnership, Mobilewalla will now be included as part of the Branded Hierarchy in the Lotame Data Exchange (LDX).
"Lotame is an industry leader and we are excited to expand our relationship with them and work more closely with their platform partners," said Anindya Datta, Mobilewalla CEO & Founder. "Making our high quality, highly precise data available through their marketplace helps our joint customers increase the effectiveness of the marketing campaigns and marketing spend."
LDX gives global buyers direct access to hundreds of premium sellers of high-quality second- and third-party data. The marketplace provides instant access to thousands of pre-packaged and custom audience segments, built to drive digital media into programmatic destinations around the world.
With rich insights into consumer behavior, Mobilewalla's proprietary solutions help organizations make more informed business decisions and effectively acquire, understand and retain their most valuable customers. Enterprises can effectively and efficiently reach their highest value customers using audience segments from Mobilewalla. Thousands of consumer data points are modeled into campaign-specific, syndicated or custom, audiences to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. Our audience segments can be deployed in digital and social channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Mobilewalla
Mobilewalla is a global leader in consumer intelligence solutions, combining the industry's most robust data set with deep artificial intelligence expertise to help organizations better understand, model and predict customer behavior. The quality, scale and accuracy of our data combined with our innovative data science results in nuanced attributes and features that help our customers improve their predictive modeling results and identify and reach key buying audiences. Founded in 2013, Mobilewalla has offices in Atlanta, New York, Kolkata, Singapore, Sydney and Jakarta.
About Lotame
Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at http://www.lotame.com
Lotame and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Lotame Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Laurie Hood, Mobilewalla, +1 678-827-3286, laurie@mobilewalla.com
SOURCE Mobilewalla