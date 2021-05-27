AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mobility Era. Play your taxes!" is a premium educational game based on official statistics that offers essential financial knowledge and equips the player for adult life while working, travelling, investing in health and gaining happiness. The board game is colourful, lively, friendly and it is played at schools and universities in Europe and the USA, as well as at the European Union's Ministry of Finance and Tax Inspectorates.
Financial education is topical and important for both parents and children. Learning how to spend or save money wisely is a valuable skill for individuals to learn and governments to teach. At "Mobility Era. Play your taxes!" you get to make important choices not only about your money, but also about other people's money.
Mobility Era uses simple rules and game play to teach valuable financial lessons about personal and government finance. For example, players get to manage countries learning, the money they have to spend, like their own personal budget, must come from a Public Budget. By managing their characters' finances over a virtual lifetime, players learn the role both personal and government finance play in ensuring sound personal financial decisions. In this game you get to experience different life situations by travelling to multiple countries (Europe or USA*) for work and to start early at 11 years old and end the game when the first player reaches 99 years. Importantly, players get to see the long-term dividends to themselves and society by investing in health (HePs).
Remember! Like in real life, the player with the greatest number of happy points (HaPs) wins! Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQfbdx7vdXc
By playing "Mobility Era. Play your taxes!", the players will expand their knowledge in:
- Geography
- History
- Math
- Public finance
- Economics
- Life preparation
- Labour market
The game can played both, as a board game and as an app. The first 300 players aged 14+ will play its beta version in September-October, 2021. Are you interested to be among the first early adopters? Email us at: info@playyourtaxes.com and learn about all the privileges that it includes.
Educational resources bearing the STEM.org Authenticated™ trustmark conform to vetted STEM standards, including criteria for support materials, diversity and inclusion, socialization and communication, imagination and cognition, and STEM careers. The trustmark assures students, educators, parents, and others that these products will:
- Integrate seamlessly into STEM-friendly classrooms and homes
- Align to Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Math standards
- Support the development of 21st century skills
- Engage users through hands-on learning and collaboration
ABOUT STEM.org
Founded in 2001, STEM.org Educational Research™(SER) is America's longest continually operating, privately held STEM education research and credentialing organization. Working closely with pedagogical researchers, an international coalition of educators, administrators, NGO's and schools, SER has established a trusted set of STEM benchmarks. SER has served over 9,500 schools, districts, and organizations in over 80+ countries, as well as such globally recognized brands as Disney, Geomag, Learning Resources, Creation Crate, Modular Robotics, hand2mind, Play-Doh, Educational Insights and Magformers. The resources and proven best-practices of this initiative have produced the world's original and most recognized, blockchain-secured algorithmic STEM credentialing framework: STEM.org Accredited™ for Programs, STEM.org Certified™ for People, and STEM.org Authenticated™ for Products.
ABOUT Researchista
In a world that exposes us to a lot of knowledge and redundant information, it's not easy to stay attuned to truthful realities. Researchista invites you to learn about life in a new and exciting way with fun games and objects inspired and informed by Research. We aims to create a unique place where research, passion and fun intersect. Knowledge can get heavy, but together we can find the lightness and fun of it! We would like to make our users feel accepted, smart, enthusiastic, refreshed, curious and empowered to use their knowledge to the best interest in daily life. The Mobility Era game is Researchista's first product and is inspired from a PhD thesis. Because life is so much more than news, weather and sports. (http://www.researchista.com).
Media Contact
Irina Burlacu, Researchista, +1 648198246 Ext: 0031, irinaburlacu@gmail.com
Irina Burlacu, Researchista, info@playyourtaxes.com
SOURCE Researchista