TYSONS, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Mobius Logic, Inc. as one of the 179 participating teams selected from across the globe competing to Reimagining Energy for the DoD.
The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics—Fixed and Mobile Energy Generation, Energy Transmission and Distribution, Fixed and Mobile Energy Storage, New Warfighting and Operational Equipment, Data Availability for Improved Planning and Decision Making, and Energy Culture, Policy, and Education. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions to allow for more effective warfighting and humanitarian missions less reliant on fossil fuels.
Located in Tysons, VA, Mobius Logic Inc. is competing in the Energy Transmission and Distribution Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams—originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries—that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to Reimagine Energy for the Department of Defense.
"The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force," stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. "On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise."
The Energy Transmission and Distribution Challenge strives to identify ways to transport and distribute energy to where it is needed. The Department of Defense (DoD) consumes large amounts of operational and facility energy to provide a combat-credible force. The DoD is one of the largest single consumers of energy globally, and the Air Force is the largest user of fuel energy in the US Government. The way we generate, transmit, store, and use this enormous amount of energy today is both a paramount combat enabler and a potentially crippling vulnerability.
Mobius Logic's Energy Challenge Solution, Smart Grid Analytics using MAKANA, is a set of analytics tools that will enable major command to run agent-based simulations and automate their machine learning operations so they can get quick answers to "what-if" questions.
"Our aim is to provide the Air Force senior command with a wholistic decision making tool that would enable them to make quick and informed data-driven decisions regarding the choice of innovative technologies that will instrument the smart energy grid for strategic and tactical purposes," stated Christian Manasseh, CEO and founder of Mobius Logic. "The tools that optimized the traditional grid need to be upgraded with smarter simulations and AI-enriched decision support capabilities, and that is what we are offering to this Challenge."
MAKANA runs predictive analytics and simulations to optimize demand/supply patterns enabling users to analyze large amounts of data from various DoD and public domain sources, augmenting the human decision-making process for a combat-credible energy system.
Deploying Mobius Logic's Smart Grid Analytics ensures decreased risk of energy system failure and decreased consequences of that failure by enabling rapid decisions in a changing environment. This allows the USAF to benefit from the best new technologies in energy generation, transmission, and storage, by ensuring these systems can be implemented with reliability and sustainability.
To learn more about the Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenges, visit https://afwerxchallenge.com/energy.
ABOUT Mobius Logic, Inc.
Mobius Logic—a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting—helps organizations realize results in a digital world through business technology solutions and cloud-based services that combine insight, innovation, and expertise focused on Microsoft technologies.
Our focus is on providing data teams with the ability to process massive amounts of data in the cloud and to empower AI with that data. This enables organizations to rapidly adopt machine learning and data science capabilities enterprise wide.
ABOUT AFWERX
Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX—to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.
