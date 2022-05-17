Moburst co-founders Gilad Bechar and Lior Eldan, and Head of Influencer Marketing Sophia Cohen, have been selected for the Mobile App Daily "40 Under 40" awards, which recognizes young talent in mobile app innovation.
Gilad has been instrumental in the development of the app growth landmark. After working on the brand side, moving to the agency side, developing a media company, and being a CMO in a startup, he saw each side of the growth map. Gilad then took up the challenge of creating one of the world's best growth teams. Since the inception of Moburst, as CEO he has created and been highly involved in the growth path of some of the biggest apps in the world. Working with the category leaders of each niche: from Google to Uber, Samsung to Dropbox, Discovery to Dunkin, Robinhood to Calm, Bumble to Playtika, he has seen and helped solve the most complex challenges of the leaders of mobile apps.
Gilad, ranked #2 this year, also won App Leader of the Year in 2021 at the App Growth Awards in Berlin and is a recognized industry leader. "It is an honor to be included on this list with some amazing talent in the industry, including my co-founder Lior," says Gilad. "We truly believe that any marketing challenge can be solved using innovative thinking, data, and bold actions. I'm honored to have been selected, but it is a testament to the hard work of the entire Moburst team, which has become a true industry leader in Digital Marketing and Mobile Growth."
As a newcomer on this list, Lior Eldan, Co-Founder and COO of Moburst, is no less of an impressive figure in the world of App Marketing. Having been listed as one of the 50 ASO People You Need to Know by Business of Apps, Lior has helped transform the world of app marketing. He is on a mission to turn online mobile marketing into a science, leveraging his serial entrepreneurial skills and intense background as a Marketing Engineer. Lior specializes in ASO and Mobile media and has immense experience in these fields.
"I am super excited to have been selected to join this list of amazing talent in the industry. Since co-founding Moburst in 2013, I have worked hard to help bring ASO to the forefront of the industry and develop the newest and best techniques to grow Moburst," said Lior.
Moburst's Sophia Cohen, who leads the Influencer Marketing department, is a rising star in the world of App Marketing. Under her guidance, Moburst has been able to help clients grow their presence and acquire new users by utilizing influencers and content creators from Moburst's Creators Network, recently created under Sophia's guidance. "I am extremely proud to be recognized amongst the other leaders on this list and look forward to continuing to help grow the mobile space through our unique approach to influencers and creators," said Sophia.
Mobile App Daily's "40 Under 40" award is designed to identify and highlight some of the rising names in the mobile app arena. To see the complete list of winners and for more information on the winners, please visit Mobile App Daily.
