SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ModalAI has been selected as an honoree for the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards for its VOXL Flight, a Blue UAS Framework development platform and printed circuit board (PCB) that enables GPS-denied autonomous drone localization and navigation.
Robotics Business Review's recognized VOXL Flight because it supports and simplifies the development of drone-based solutions for a wide range of industrial applications, and its impact on the growth of the robotics sector.
"Making open perception and communications platforms available to drone and robotic developers is core to ModalAI's mission. We appreciate being recognized for that with the RBR50 award," said Chad Sweet, CEO, ModalAI. "Robotics Business Review and ModalAI have a shared vision - to simplify drone technology and propagate it across applications and environments."
VOXL Flight supports obstacle avoidance, Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) and GPS-denied (indoor) navigation fused with a PX4 flight controller on a single PCB. Depth and obstacle maps are computed using stereo cameras and the mapping data is passed to PX4 using MAVLink. The processing and communication are all done onboard VOXL Flight.
Robotics Business Review's annual RBR50 list highlights forward-thinking organizations and their impressive creations. "Due to its single-board architecture and powerful compute, imaging and navigation features, the VOXL Flight is a great choice for autonomous drone developers building systems for both indoor flight and outdoor flight, and other GPS denied environments," says Dan Kara, Author at Robotics Business Review.
ModalAI's Blue UAS Framework autopilots are built in the U.S.A., so they comply with the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020 and the Drone Origin Security Enhancement Act. Drone and robotic components made stateside deliver higher performance, reliability and quality than those made overseas- reducing supply chain risk and enabling faster research, development and manufacturing.
About ModalAI
ModalAI accelerates autonomy by providing innovators with robot and drone perception and communications systems that are manufactured in the U.S.A. The company's highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks. Offering both start-to-finish custom design services and plug-and-play computing platforms, ModalAI helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably.
Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI spun out of Qualcomm® in 2018 and leverages more than five years of prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. For more information visit http://www.modalai.com.
