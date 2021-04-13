SAN FRANCISCO and PHILADELPHIA, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and Interactive Data Science, today announced that it has joined forces with Fishtown Analytics, the makers and maintainers of dbt, to help organizations understand the freshness of their data by surfacing timestamp and origin information directly into Mode's reports using dbt's Metadata API. The release works to build our customers' trust around insights and promote transparent data provenance across the modern analytics data stack.
Organizations want their employees to work with the most up-to-date information possible when making decisions. Up until now, non-technical business users haven't had visibility into when the data was last updated or where it resides in the data stack. Business users needed to contact the analysts to learn about the history (or provenance) of the data to ensure its relevance.
By integrating with Fishtown's dbt, Mode is bringing data provenance from the modeling layer into Mode's BI tool. The partnership helps analysts provide self-serve insights to business users, and at the organizational level, leads to better decision-making as employees learn to trust the recency of its reporting.
"Mode is excited to partner with Fishtown because we are aligned with how cloud analytics architecture should function," said Derek Steer Co-founder and CEO, Mode Analytics. "The simplicity and flexibility of the integration make it easy for analysts and business users alike to ensure they are always working with accurate, up-to-date data. Our continued partnership will speak volumes about what can be accomplished with best-of-breed tools working together to build the foundation of the modular, modern data stack."
Mode is an advanced analytics solution that provides a seamless, all-in-one experience for analysts working collaboratively across SQL, Python, and R environments. Analysts can create reports, dashboards, and visualizations for day-to-day insights that enable organizations to make faster, more confident, data-driven decisions.
Fishtown's dbt is a development environment that enables SQL-savvy analysts to take ownership of the entire analytics engineering workflow, from writing data transformations to deployment and documentation from a single web-based UI.
"The new integration between Mode and dbt Cloud is an important step towards greater observability across the modern data stack," said Tristan Handy, Co-Founder and CEO of Fishtown Analytics, creators of dbt. "Now, important information from the modeling layer can be surfaced directly within the Mode UI, increasing transparency and trust in data-backed decisions."
For more information, please visit https://mode.com/get-dbt.
About Mode Analytics
Mode's advanced analytics platform was designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data in a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from the exploration stages to a final, shareable product. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science into a single platform, empowering everyone within the organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
About Fishtown Analytics
Since 2016, Fishtown Analytics has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. Fishtown Analytics pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, dbt, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today, there are 1,700 companies using dbt, 250 customers of dbt Cloud, and 5,000 global members of the dbt Slack community.
