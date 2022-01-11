SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and Interactive Data Science, today announced five key additions to its senior management team: Gaurav Rewari has joined as Chief Executive Officer, John Hyun as Chief Financial Officer, Srikant Gokulnatha as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dan Quine as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, and Emily Ritter as Vice President of Marketing.
"We are in the process of closing a banner year for Mode, in which we've hit milestone after milestone—beating revenue targets, driving significant growth in our customer base, and introducing new products that dramatically accelerate the pace and impact of analytics on business outcomes," said Derek Steer, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Mode Analytics. "As we enter 2022, we believe Mode will become the best way to conduct and share analysis on top of the Modern Data Stack. We are expanding our executive management team to deliver on the opportunity to scale as quickly as possible. We now have a team in place that will take Mode through its next stage of rapid growth, and beyond."
In the past 12 months, Mode has achieved a number of significant goals relating to growth and momentum:
Increased product trial sign-ups by 900%
- Doubled Average Sales Price
- Boosted already best-in-class customer retention rates by over 10 percentage points
- Grew headcount by more than 60%, accelerating the pace of growth and product innovation
- Added several new enterprise customers in a wide array of vertical industries, such as publishing (New York Times), financial services (Square) and pharmaceuticals (Vertex).
- Introduced Visual Explorer, a flexible visualization system analysts use to explore data faster and deliver easy-to-interpret insights to stakeholders.
"Mode is already the preferred toolkit of choice for analysts and data scientists, and has massive potential to drive the industry forward as the Modern Data Stack is adopted by digital natives and aspirants alike," said Gaurav Rewari, CEO, Mode. "At this pivotal moment for the industry, we will apply our collective experience to ensure Mode can scale rapidly to take advantage of the enormous opportunity ahead, while continually increasing the value we offer to our customers."
Gaurav Rewari is a proven industry leader with more than two decades of expertise in business analytics across pre-revenue startup and multi-billion dollar public company stages. As an early employee and first product manager at MicroStrategy, Rewari was part of an executive management team that launched some of the BI industry's category-defining products and helped grow MicroStrategy from single digit millions in revenue through its IPO and beyond. Rewari also served as VP of product management at Oracle for its $2.5 Billion Analytics business that included the Hyperion, Oracle Business Intelligence and Siebel Analytics product lines. A co-founder of two leading SaaS analytics startups, most recently Rewari was CTO & GM at Digital.ai, a global enterprise DevOps & VSM platform provider, that he joined via its acquisition of Numerify, a venture-backed cloud AIOps leader, where he was co-founder & CEO.
"Gaurav is an outstanding operator with more knowledge of this space than nearly everyone who works in it," said Derek Steer, Chief Strategy Officer, Mode. "His vision and passion for the space have only grown over that time – he sees the same opportunities that we do and is just as eager to build an enduring, independent company that carries our customers through the many stages of data maturation and market cycles of technology."
In addition to Gaurav Rewari, Mode welcomes four additional seasoned leaders to its executive management team:
- John Hyun as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned executive with deep SaaS, Internet and financial transaction experience, Hyun has collaborated with CXOs to plan and drive revenue and optimize costs at leading companies like YuMe, Fox, and Sega. He has led IPO readiness and M&A processes and executed more than $6 billion of debt and equity financing, as well as mergers and acquisitions.
- Srikant Gokulnatha as Senior Vice President of Operations. Gokulnatha is a product executive and thought leader with a proven track record of success in enterprise software. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Product at Digital.ai, where he was responsible for the company's Value Stream Management platform. Prior to that, Gokulnatha co-founded business analytics startup Numerify (funded by Sequoia and LSVP), and led product marketing and strategy at Hyperion Solutions and Microstrategy.
- Dan Quine as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering. Quine brings both deep technical expertise to solve the most complex challenges and the leadership skills that empower technology teams to build amazing products. Prior to Mode, Quine served as SVP of Product and Engineering at Lever, an Enterprise SaaS company that provides a complete recruiting software platform, where he led engineering, product, and design while creating the five-year product vision and two-year product strategy. He previously held senior technical positions at AltSchool, Songkick, Google and Blurb, which he co-founded in 2005.
- Emily Ritter as Vice President of Marketing. Ritter was the 5th employee to join Mode, and ran marketing for the company from 2014-2018. She is rejoining Mode after leading Product and Channel Marketing teams at Gusto, and marketing at Vowel, bringing with her experience scaling B2B SaaS marketing teams through rapid growth. Prior to Mode, she was an early member of the marketing teams at Tesla and Square.
"We're thrilled to see the significant business growth of Mode over the last 2 years. These new executive team members bring the right combination of deep expertise in the BI category with a long, successful history at high-growth technology businesses," said Scott Hilleboe, Managing Director, H.I.G. Growth Partners. "In particular, Gaurav's vision and passion for the space make him the ideal executive to lead Mode through its next stage of growth."
In 2021, Mode received three prestigious awards for outstanding customer service and received 22 G2 Leader Awards. Mode has one of the highest Implementation Index scores in the Embedded Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform categories, ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews and social data) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).
About Mode Analytics
Mode's advanced analytics platform is designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
