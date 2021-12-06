SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and interactive Data Science, today introduced Visual Explorer, a new flexible visualization system that helps analysts explore data faster and provide easy-to-interpret insights to business stakeholders.
"Visual Explorer is a best-in-class visualization suite powered by Helix, Mode's award-winning responsive data engine," said Benn Stancil, Co-founder and Chief Analytics Officer, Mode. "Building upon Mode's unique ability to combine BI and Data Science, Visual Explorer brings together the workflows of analysts and business users in a way that has never been done before. This capability is critical to answering questions quickly, and advancing knowledge across the organization."
Inspired by the Grammar of Graphics framework, Visual Explorer enables analysts and data scientists to deliver information and insights to inform business decisions faster than ever before. By enabling anyone to explore and describe data visually across multiple dimensions, it empowers data teams to iterate on data-heavy visualizations with ease. The drag-and-drop interface also enables business stakeholders to answer their own follow-up questions, rather than overwhelming the data team with frequent requests.
"With Mode's new Visual Explorer feature, we can do everything we need within the platform," said Neil Chainani, Data Science Lead, Square Cash App. "This saves time for my team and empowers us to do our jobs better."
With Visual Explorer, data teams can flexibly explore data and easily create expressive visualizations with pivot tables, faceted charts, and other dynamic options. It also allows business stakeholders to perform table calculations and aggregations without code, providing them with greater ability to produce individual insights and answer common questions about audience segmentation, pricing, product prototyping and more.
"Mode has always pushed to bring Analysts and Data Scientists closer to their business counterparts in the name of better, faster decision making," said Derek Steer, Co-founder and CEO, Mode. "Visual Explorer is a critical piece of that puzzle, enabling faster collaboration in greater depth than ever before."
For more information about Visual Explorer and Mode Analytics, please visit https://mode.com/.
About Mode Analytics
Mode's advanced analytics platform was designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data in a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from the exploration stages to a final, shareable product. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science into a single platform, offering the best way to empower everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
