Flexible Data Visualization System Achieves Widespread Industry Recognition in First Six Months of Availability
San Francisco, CA , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Analytics and Interactive Data Science, today announced that it has earned three awards for its flexible visualization system, Visual Explorer.
Visual Explorer is a best-in-class visualization suite that helps data analysts explore data faster and provides easy-to-interpret insights to stakeholders. Powered by Helix, Mode's award-winning responsive data engine, Visual Explorer builds upon Mode's unique ability to combine BI and Data Science, bringing together the workflows of analysts and business users in a way that has never been done before to answer questions quickly and advance knowledge across the organization.
"Visual Explorer enables analysts and data scientists to deliver information and insights to inform business decisions faster than ever before," said Gaurav Rewari, CEO, Mode Analytics. "We are honored by this widespread industry recognition, and see it as a validation of our commitment to empower data teams and business stakeholders to make better decisions, faster."
Since its initial release in November 2021, Visual Explorer has received three product awards for Visual Explorer:
- The 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards recognized Mode as "Best Business Information or Data Delivery Service." The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-recognized awards program for the software and information industries. Produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for software, education, media and digital content, the awards represent the best products, technologies, and services in software information and business technology. Mode's Visual Explorer was chosen alongside Lexis Nexis and PricePro as one of the best business information and/or data delivery solutions of 2022.
- The 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology Awards named Mode's entire Visual Explorer team, as a Gold Globee winner in the category of "Business Intelligence and Analytics." These prestigious global awards recognize information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology. More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
- The 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards recognized Visual Explorer in the category of "Best Business Intelligence Innovation." The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program, honoring achievements and recognizing innovations in every industry. More than 100 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process.
In addition to these three awards for Visual Explorer, Mode recently earned four awards for its outstanding customer support: 1) Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award, 2) The 2021 Best in Biz Award in the category of "Customer Service Department of the Year," 3) A Gold Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Globee Sales and Service Excellence Awards in the category of "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service," and 4) A Gold Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service in the category of "Front-line Customer Service Professional of the Year."
Mode is also the recipient of 16 G2 Leader Awards for Winter and Spring 2022, including Momentum Leader, Small Business Leader, Enterprise Leader, Mid-Market Leader, and European Leader, and has one of the highest Implementation Index scores in the Analytics and Embedded Business Intelligence categories, ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews and social data) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).
For more information about Mode Analytics, please visit https://mode.com/.
About Mode Analytics Mode's advanced analytics platform is designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
###
Media Contact
Emily Ritter, Mode Analytics, 1 (650) 275-5199, emily@mode.com
Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 415-260-6094, rebecca@heliumcommunications.net
SOURCE Mode Analytics