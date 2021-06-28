SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative business intelligence and interactive data science, today announced that it has earned a Gold Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Globee Sales and Service Excellence Awards in the category of "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service."
The Globee Annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world. These prestigious global awards are based on an international industry and peer competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
"Customer support is an always-on job," said Asha Hill, Senior Manager of Customer Support and Success Operations, Mode Analytics. "To scale our support team's capacity to provide quality support to thousands of active users, we took a closer look at our tech stack. We ended up implementing a best-in-class cross-functional workflow system built around our core values of transparency, visibility and automation. This has enabled us to maintain industry-leading response times while maintaining top CSAT scores."
Mode's new Customer Success (CS) system was intentionally designed from the ground up around the core values of transparency, visibility and automation, and designed to streamline the work and make it as efficient and painless as possible for the CS engineers, so that they can continue to drive success as Mode grows. Since its inception, Mode's new Customer Success (CS) Team has consistently maintained a CSAT Score of >94%, a considerable achievement given the rapid growth and external dynamics fielded by the team in 2019-2020. In addition, the Team's Median First Response time has decreased by >33%, from 9 minutes in August 2019 to <6 minutes in October 2020, with all ticket responses handled by an agent. For complex technical tickets, the response time has decreased by 50% from 16 hours in August 2019 to 8 hours in October 2020, with an average time-to-close of 6 hours.
In addition to this Gold Globee Award, Mode recently won a Gold Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service in the category of "Front-line Customer Service Professional of the Year," a Silver Best in Biz Award for Best New Enterprise Product of 2020, and a Gold Award for "Best Business Intelligence Analytics Solution" by NPG's IT World Awards. Mode is also the recipient of 22 G2 Leader Awards for Spring and Summer of 2021, with one of the h ighest Implementation Index score s in the Embedded Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform categories, ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews and social data) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).
About Mode Analytics
Mode is the only platform where analysts can directly answer complex data questions and empower stakeholders to answer their own questions in one tool. It provides the ideal environment for an analyst workflow—writing SQL, analysis in Python and R notebooks, visualizing results, and sharing insights—all in a single, seamless experience. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science into a single platform, offering the best way to empower everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
