SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence and Interactive Data Science, today announced that it has won a 2021 Best in Biz Award in the category of "Customer Service Department of the Year," marking its third award in less than one year for outstanding customer service.
Since its inception, Mode's new Customer Success (CS) Team has consistently maintained a CSAT Score of >94%, a considerable achievement given the rapid growth and external dynamics fielded by the team in 2019-2020. In addition, the Team's Median First Response time has decreased by >33%, from 9 minutes in August 2019 to <6 minutes in October 2020, with all ticket responses handled by an agent. For complex technical tickets, the response time has decreased by 50% from 16 hours in August 2019 to 8 hours in October 2020, with an average time-to-close of 6 hours.
"I am so incredibly proud of what our support team has achieved in the past year, scaling our capacity to provide quality support to thousands of active users, while maintaining industry-leading response times and top CSAT scores," said Asha Hill, Customer Success Operations and Enablement Director, Mode Analytics. "Because customer support is an always-on job, we completely redesigned our tech stack, implementing a best-in-class cross-functional workflow system built around our core values of transparency, visibility and automation."
Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from the most respected top-tier publications, including Associated Press, Businessweek, CNET, Consumer Affairs, Fast Company, Financial Times, Inc., Forbes, Fortune, Network World, PC Magazine, Reuters, San Francisco Chronicle, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Wired and more. Past winners in Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy through mom-and-pop shops and Shark Tank sensations to some of today's most innovative start-ups.
In addition to this Best in Biz Award, Mode recently won a earned a Gold Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Globee Sales and Service Excellence Awards in the category of "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service," and Gold Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service in the category of "Front-line Customer Service Professional of the Year." Mode is also the recipient of 22 G2 Leader Awards for Spring and Summer of 2021, with one of the highest Implementation Index scores in the Embedded Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform categories, ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews and social data) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).
About Mode Analytics
Mode's advanced analytics platform was designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data in a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from the exploration stages to a final, shareable product. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science into a single platform, offering the best way to empower everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.
