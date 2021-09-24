SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Model 685 Arbitrary Waveform Generator in 2,4, or 8 channel configurations with 6.16 GS/s 16 Bit Vertical and 2 GHz bandwidth is one of the fastest AWG's in the industry. With different modes such as AWG and AFG(Function Generator), the instrument will provide a comprehensive solution for many different applications. Of note is the Serial Data Pattern Generator feature to generate signals for the testing and characterization of standard logic gates as well as all generic digital systems. Thanks to its features that combine pulse and edge shaping with the ability to reproduce a multilevel programmed pattern. Considering the amplitude of 12 Vpp into 50 Ohm (24 Vpp into open) joined to an analog shift of ±6 V into 50 Ohm (±12 V into open) and the maximum symbol rate of 300 Mega-Symbols per second, this instrument can replace other high performing Serial Pattern Generators. Please see the app note at Berkeleynucleonics.com

Media Contact

Bernadette Jamieson, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation, 415-453-9955, bernadette@berkeleynucleonics.com

 

SOURCE Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.