WASHINGTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Model B, the award-winning digital, creative, and advertising agency founded in 2016 by C-level executives from a diverse group of marketing, technology, and finance industries, announced today the addition of Maria Meadows to its executive leadership team as Partner and President.
Meadows brings more than 15 years of sales leadership experience with a proven track record of exceeding revenue expectations and growing organizations, including nearly a decade in sales and development roles at Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK. Meadows' addition will further enable the executive team at Model B to advance its core technologies while helping its clients tackle some of their most challenging growth and influence initiatives.
"There is no better executive than Maria Meadows who knows how to use digital marketing technology to deepen an organization's influence, scale its growth and revenues, surprise its competitors, and delight its clients," said Abtin Buergari, Co-Founder and Partner at Model B. "Given her long and proven record, we believe Maria will take Model B to the next level, exponentially increasing our sales revenues and driving us into the top tier of digital and creative services agencies in the United States."
"The team at Model B is one of the sharpest, most creative, and accomplished groups in the business, so when presented with the opportunity to join them, it was an easy decision," said Meadows. "In the few years since they've launched, they've built a strong organization with a history of exceeding client expectations, and they are uniquely primed for further growth. I am excited to play a role in taking them to the next level and making them one of the professional services industry's marquee brands."
Prior to joining Model B, Meadows spent more than 15 years in sales and leadership roles, where she generated a proven track record of success. From 2010 to 2020, she served in a variety of roles at Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK, including most recently as the Division President, Strategic Accounts. Prior to her time at Gannett, she served as Head of Sales for Network Solutions, where she helped grow the organization and launch a new national revenue stream for the company. Over the course of her entire career, Meadows has helped companies drive strategic growth, develop talent, grow and retain customers, and produce key results with high-ROI digital initiatives.
About Model B
Model B was founded in 2016 by C-level executives from the diverse technology, marketing, and finance industries. Model B utilizes evolving digital tools to scalably drive the growth of companies while influencing key stakeholders and decision-makers across industries. With a team of digital strategists, data analysts, brand and web designers, and programmers and developers, the company remains committed to giving clients an unfair advantage in the current and future digital space. For more information: www.modelb.com.