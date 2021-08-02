NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Model9 today announced the availability of Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. With Model 9's streamlined deployment and management of mainframe data in the cloud, customers can now address their most pressing challenges and take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform. Model9 is also now designated as "Microsoft Preferred Solutions" under the Azure IP Co-sell program, which means Microsoft's expert sales team will now assist in commercializing the product.
Built on proven and patented technology, Model9's Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe helps mainframe organizations modernize mission-critical data operations and offers a seamless software-based solution to discover, move, transform and manage mainframe data in Azure. Many organizations also use Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe to reduce or eliminate dependency on slow and expensive on-premises tape and VTL storage or to create a "third copy" of key data in the cloud as protection against ransomware attacks.
"There is growing concern with high costs and limited flexibility of the mainframe, particularly with regard to data storage," noted Gil Peleg, Model9 CEO. "We believe Azure offers a compelling option for many organizations and Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe is the best way to get there," he added.
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Model9 Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem." The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them benefit from cloud economics and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud or on-premises storage platform, eliminating physical and virtual tape alike, and enabling secure integration with advanced analytics tools. Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and transportation companies.
