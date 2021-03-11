NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Model9, a pioneer of cloud data management for mainframes, announced that the company's solution is now listed in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
In addition to being an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Model9 has achieved AWS Migration Competency. AWS partners are vetted, validated, and verified against a high bar to achieve the AWS Competency designation. Model9 is also recognized through the Well-Architected Partner Program, based on the key concepts, design principles, and architectural best practices of the AWS Well-Architected Framework.
Shared customers and new customers of both Model9 and AWS benefit from the collaboration between the two companies, since cloud now becomes an even more compelling and achievable option for enterprises.
According to Gil Peleg, founder and CEO of Model9, working more closely with AWS is part of a commitment to help customers eliminate barriers to leveraging public cloud. "AWS is the leader in creating successful public cloud experiences for its customers. Their capabilities meld with our unique, patented data movement and transformation technology, which makes it far more feasible for enterprises to engage with the cloud," he said.
"Model9 continues to help mainframe organizations take their first steps towards modernization by creating a seamless mainframe-to-cloud data migration experience." He added.
About
Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them benefit from cloud economics and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud or on-premises storage platform, eliminating physical and virtual tape alike, and enabling secure integration with advanced analytics tools. Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and transportation companies. Model9 is an AWS Technology Partner.
