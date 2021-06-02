NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Model9, a pioneer of cloud data management for mainframe, has been listed as a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner in its report titled "Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow."[1]
Model9's Cloud Data Manager for Mainframe modernizes mission-critical data operations and offers a seamless software-based solution to discover, move, transform and manage mainframe data in any private or public cloud.
"We're honored to be named as a Gartner Cool Vendor and we consider it as a validation for the market need to modernize legacy infrastructure and obtain a hybrid cloud mainframe data management environment." Said Model9 CEO Gil Peleg. "With a data-led cloud migration strategy, our customers can not only benefit from cost effective cloud-based data management, but also gain insights from mission-critical data that was previously locked and inaccessible", he noted.
The Gartner Cool Vendor report published May 25, 2021, states that "I&O leaders can transform their mainframe tape and backup environments with new cloud storage and data protection management technologies, enabling organizations to reduce storage costs and unlock new business value."[1]
The report recommends I&O leaders to "Migrate costly mainframe virtual tape library (VTL) storage solutions to cloud storage solutions to reduce costs" and further notes that "By 2025, 35% of data center mainframe storage capacity for backup and archive will be deployed on the cloud to reduce costs and improve agility — up from less than 5% in 2020." [1]
Model9 is the only solution that eliminates the need for legacy tape and VTL solutions while enabling direct access to mainframe data in the cloud without affecting mainframe applications. Bridging the gap between mainframe and cloud is a major innovation that eradicates decades of previously accepted mainframe hardware limitations, and opens up an entire world of possibilities for technology leaders.
[1] Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow", Jerry Rozeman, et al, Published 25 May 2021
About
Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them benefit from cloud economics and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud or on-premises storage platform, eliminating physical and virtual tape alike, and enabling secure integration with advanced analytics tools. Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and transportation companies.
Media Contact
