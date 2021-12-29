CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CBD market space will continue to see more new brands emerge and a wider market acceptance, with projected growth of 37% to $20B by 2025 (source: Forbes). More states seem poised to relax restrictions on recreational usage and perhaps pave the way to some form of Federal legalization in the upcoming years (source: BDSA).
This seems like the perfect set-up for the burgeoning CBD market to grow and expand. But there is a big obstacle: the digital marketing restrictions Google and Facebook have placed on display and retargeting ads strangle the efforts of CBD brands trying to create strong brand awareness, interest, and growth.
To help give CBD brands a path to increase exposure and audience share, Modern Postcard has developed CBD-specific resources and programs so brands can take advantage of Direct Mail Marketing.
Modern's eBook: Direct Marketing to Grow Your CBD Brand outlines tactics and strategies to help CBD Brands take control of their marketing. To dive in deeper with the topic, Modern's webinar on CBD Marketing educates CEOs and marketers on how to take clear steps towards developing and launching a direct mail program targeted to new CBD customers that can fuel the next stage of growth.
For acquisition Direct Mail programs, Modern has access to mailing lists that specifically home in on consumers who purchased CBD via e-commerce transactions, and who express interest in CBD and other homeopathic remedies. These targeted audiences would be receptive to acquisition direct mail from a new CBD brand.
Modern's design and marketing experience can also help guide CBD brands into creating high-response marketing piece that tells their unique story. Unlike digital ads, direct mail has more shelf life and creates a "kitchen-table moment" that has been proven to drive higher engagement and buying behavior than digital ads. Plus, Modern's team of experienced designers has worked directly with the USPS to formulate layout guidelines that are compliant with federal regulations.
Beyond acquisition mailings, Direct Mail Retargeting - which sends postcards to website visitors who left without buying - has proven to be extraordinarily effective in converting new customers at a positive Return on Ad Spend.
Modern iO Direct Mail Retargeting is simple: it utilizes first-party cookies to match about 50% of website visitors to mailable addresses in a privacy compliant way. Unlike IP address-matching, which has more errors and less accuracy, this cookie-based approach has been proven to be the superior data collection method to connect the right name and address to an anonymous website visitor.
By introducing this channel to their marketing mix, CBD Brands now have a new and more effective way to convert lost website visitors. Since retargeting via Facebook and Google isn't available, Direct Mail Retargeting is the only way to directly reach lost website visitors.
"Most of our CBD clients are seeing very high response and conversion rates," says Chris Foster, VP New Business Development at Modern Postcard.
"When we look across our CBD brand customer base, we're seeing conversion rates ranging from 2% to 4%, and cost-per-conversion numbers from $54 down to about $15. Of course, response rates depend on the brand, product, and offer, but these are great numbers for CBD brands, which average a customer lifetime value of about $600," says Foster.
"It makes sense: reaching lost website visitors with a relevant Direct Mail postcard drives higher responses. The physical nature of the postcard, plus the timing and relevance, all combine to make this channel very effective."
The Modern iO Direct Mail Retargeting programs are ideal for small, mid-sized, and high-traffic CBD brands. So whether a brand is getting 1,000 or 100,000 unique visitors a month, there's an opportunity to retarget back to them. With Modern iO there are no multi-month commitments, and no daily or monthly minimums.
"Because we have no minimums and no monthly contracts," says Foster, "we're making it as easy as possible for any CBD business to have total control over their Direct Mail Retargeting program. And we've seen our CBD client base double in the past year."
Modern Postcard's resources and services help both e-commerce and physical dispensary CBD brands improve their market presence and customer growth with both acquisition Direct Mail and Direct Mail Retargeting to the website traffic that leaves without buying.
