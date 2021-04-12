MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, recently announced the hire of Laura Rampersad, PE as Regional Director of the firm's new office opening in Michigan.
In her role, Rampersad will be responsible for managing Modjeski and Masters' operations in the state and surrounding region. Her extensive experience includes overseeing conventional road and interchange design projects, as well as Design-Build work. Throughout her career, Laura has been a part of many notable projects, having worked primarily in Michigan with additional experience in Illinois and Wisconsin. Her projects have covered all levels of work, from scoping and location studies to final design.
"Laura is the ideal leader to open and grow our newest office in Grand Rapids," said Modjeski and Masters President and CEO Mike Britt. "With her 27 years of experience and portfolio of transportation projects, we have no doubt that she will maintain relationships with our existing clients and add new ones as well. We are confident she is the right person to continue the proud legacy of Modjeski and Masters in the greater Michigan region."
A registered Professional Engineer in Michigan, Rampersad is the Communications Committee Chairperson for Women's Transportation Seminar's Michigan Chapter. She is also actively involved with the Institute of Transportation Engineers and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Michigan.
The Grand Rapids, MI office will be the firm's third new office in the past five years and the 13th location nationwide. The firm's expansion highlights the team's dedication to growth as they continue to provide full-service bridge and highway engineering services to their Michigan-area clients.
About Modjeski and Masters
Modjeski and Masters is one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 125 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation's most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.
