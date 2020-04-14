CLEMSON, S.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-March a surgeon practicing in Kirkland, Washington, the USA's first Coronavirus epicenter, asked for help and modjoul™ jumped into action and answered the call. Modjoul, a wearable platform company that gathers information in real time, put their expertise in sensor technology to work and came up with an innovative solution to protect our most vulnerable frontline workers.
Eric Martinez, the founder and CEO of modjoul, recounted the incident, "Last month, a personal friend of mine Dr. Adel El-Ghazzawy, called me to see if our platform could be adapted to help protect him and his colleagues by preventing them from infecting each other and their patients." After talking with Martinez and the modjoul team, Dr. El-Ghazzawy stated, "There is a critical need for early detection of employees who are symptomatic."
The modjoul team accepted the challenge to get America back to work—safely. Their goal is to arrest the spread of illness and protect the country's front-line heroes; the essential workforce and their families. Modjoul has developed a mobile application that streamlines the screening process for employee entry into the workplace with a short questionnaire, ensuring symptomatic individuals do not spread illness. Employers will have the ability to scan and store the status of every employee, confirming they are screened and cleared to report to work.
In addition to the mobile app, modjoul has developed a wearable platform that when paired can completely automate the screening process by measuring the core body temperature of every employee. Eliminating screening lines means reducing the risk of exposure, faster entry into the workplace, and peace of mind. The virus is setting the rules for how our country can get back to work, and enterprises are struggling to work within these new rules. The mobile app combined with the wearable platform provides a seamless, efficient, and documented way to manage the screening process.
Modjoul's platform was originally designed to monitor the user's body mechanics to ensure their safety and compliance with the employer and OSHA policies through the use of a SmartBelt. The platform has grown to include a suite of wearables that have been implemented in numerous industries across the country and around the world with a focus on reducing injury and improving workplace safety.
About Modjoul, Inc.
Modjoul is a data invention and modeling company located in Clemson, South Carolina. Founded in 2016, modjoul is committed to keeping employees safe and productive by empowering them through data analytics. Visit http://www.modjoul.com/ to learn more and keep up with the latest modjoul news.
For More information, contact:
modjoul™
info@modjoul.com
973.868.8319