SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad, the global leader in on-demand digital engagement services, announced the company is a 2020 winner of the Silver Stevie® Award in the Sales & Customer Service category for Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs.
More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry competed this year. Over 180 worldwide professionals in seven specialized judging committees determined the winners. The competition included more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.
Founded in 2007 by CEO Amy Pritchard, ModSquad has garnered a client list of leading global brands through its pioneering concept of ModSourcing — outsourcing, modernized. The Stevies judges lauded the company's customer support, moderation, social, and community services as "a great model of business." They also cited ModSourcing as a "modern outsourcing system which, due to its multilingual capacity, has achieved great success with … a strong global impact."
"Once again, we're thrilled and proud that the Stevie Awards recognized the quality of the work ModSquad provides to customers on a daily basis," said Pritchard. "The feedback from the judges was highly encouraging, as they made special mention of the ROI we provide to our clients. We were also delighted that they were supportive of our charitable efforts, calling our fundraising for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through our participation in Extra Life 'tremendous.'"
"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman Michael Gallagher.
About ModSquad
ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing modernized. Our experienced professionals engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. ModSquad offers expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social, and community. We've strategized, designed, and delivered digital initiatives for clients in 70+ countries, in 50+ languages and dialects. We are the Mods!
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. http://www.StevieAwards.com.
