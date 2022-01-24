SAN FRANCISCO, Jan.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Modsy, a technology-enabled interior design platform that delivers highly realistic and shoppable 3D designs of customers' real rooms, announced today that Veenu Taneja, a veteran leader in ecommerce, has joined the company as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Veenu joins Modsy after 9+ years at Amazon, where he served as General Manager across a variety of ecommerce verticals, building the company's Furniture category, growing Amazon Registries & Gifting into the nation's #1 wedding registry and expanding Handmade, a program that supports small businesses to reach a wider breadth of new customers on Amazon.
At Modsy, Veenu will oversee the company's rapidly-growing marketplace, bringing in new partners, retailers, and categories to provide Modsy customers with the best possible quality and variety of home furnishings options. Veenu will report directly to Modsy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shanna Tellerman and is Modsy's first fully remote C-Suite hire.
"I'm very excited to welcome Veenu to the Modsy family," said Shanna Tellerman, Modsy CEO. "His leadership skills and the depth of his experience will be essential in guiding Modsy as we mature our home marketplace. Under his direction we plan to rapidly expand our retail partnerships and assortment in order to further delight and meet the expanding needs of our customers. The past two years have helped to shine a light on just how significant homes are to our lives. With Veenu on board we are ready to accelerate our vision and impact as we redefine interior design and transform homes for customers everywhere."
Veenu brings over two decades of experience in product, marketing, and customer engagement to Modsy. Prior to Amazon, Veenuspent six years at American Express, working to deepen cardmember loyalty and relationships, and also served as a Product Manager at Samsung. He holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon and a BS from NYU Stern School of Business.
"I am thrilled to join Modsy and be part of a team that is changing the way customers shop home furnishings online–inspiring people while making shopping easier, stress free and more fun," said Veenu Taneja, Modsy CRO. "Over the course of my career, I've had incredible opportunities to help build, grow and scale businesses at innovative companies, and I'm excited to bring this experience to Modsy. Having been a Modsy customer prior to joining the team, I was impressed with what the team has delivered thus far and am looking forward to bringing the Modsy experience to millions more customers."
About Modsy
Modsy is an online interior design service that delivers highly realistic 3D designs of your exact room filled with shoppable pieces of furniture from top retailers–so you can virtually "try on" products and designs before you buy. At a breakthrough price point, Modsy is providing visualization and design services that were once inaccessible to the masses and making it a no-brainer purchase for any consumer on the market for furniture. Modsy provides plans with unlimited revisions to your designs through its groundbreaking tools or by working directly with Modsy Designers. After finalizing a design, Modsy makes the check out process easy and gives customers access to exclusive discounts on their aggregated cart that easily pay back the initial design fee. Modsy's name even comes from a combination of "modern design" and "easy"! Modsy's mission is to change the way consumers imagine, design and shop for their homes. For more information, please visit http://www.modsy.com.
