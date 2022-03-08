SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modsy, a technology-first interior design platform that delivers highly realistic and shoppable 3D designs of customers' real homes, announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind virtual Renovation Design service. The new offering allows consumers to visualize home improvements using the brand's 3D technology and virtual tours before construction begins.
With Modsy's proprietary technology, customers receive hyper-realistic 3D designs created in collaboration with one of the brand's expert designers, enabling them to fully visualize and virtually walk through their new space. With Modsy's renovation designs in hand, contractors, builders, or architects will have everything they need to bring the remodel or new build project to life. Customers can feel confident in how their renovated space will come together–eliminating the stress of endless small decisions. Modsy provides expert finish and fixture recommendations paired with a lifelike visualization. Once construction begins, Modsy's designers can collaborate directly with service professionals to ensure the final vision is delivered.
"At Modsy we are transforming an industry by combining design and technology together in unique ways. Launching the Renovation Design Service was the natural next step for both our customers and our proprietary 3D platform. Renovations are expensive, time-consuming, and intimidating projects, and we knew we could create a truly unique solution that would bring our signature 3D visualization together with our design experts," said Shanna Tellerman, Modsy's Founder and CEO. "Demand for renovation and remodeling has skyrocketed over the past few years as our relationship with home continues to evolve. Our customers have increasingly asked us for support with these projects and we knew we could create a truly unique and first of it's kind solution."
Unlike other offerings that are location-based, Modsy's Renovation Design service is available to customers across the United States, introducing the first virtual home improvement design solution to consumers anywhere. The service can be used for renovations of any room type, including kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor patios, structural add-ons, decks, and more. Modsy offers complete customization and unlimited revisions in the 3D design phase, allowing consumers to feel confident in the result before beginning the construction process.
At the core of Modsy's new Renovation Design service is the high-quality, photorealistic 3D designs and the brand's virtual tour technology offering a 360-degree view of the space. This kind of technology has never before been available nationally to a general consumer for home renovations at an affordable price. Modsy can create 3D designs using as little as a few photos and measurements or an architectural blueprint, applicable to everything from new builds to concepting to under-construction spaces. Modsy's technology and expert guidance relieves the anxiety that many homeowners experience during the renovation process and ensures that each customer's unique design vision is executed flawlessly.
The Modsy Renovation Design Experience:
- Your Vision: Send us photos and measurements (or a blueprint) of your space, as well as your timeline, budget, and any design inspiration or ideas you have.
- Your Personal Designer: Meet with your personal renovation design expert online to discuss your vision and project details.
- Your Concept Selection: Sit back and relax while your personal Modsy designer creates initial concepts to review and refine until you fall in love with a direction.
- Your 3D Designs and Virtual Tour: Your Modsy designer will unveil your 3D designs, which can be revised until you're 100% happy. Then you'll take an immersive virtual tour of your stunning new space using our signature 3D technology.
- Your Final Designs & Shopping List: With your finalized renovation plans and shopping list of finishes and furnishings, your trusted contractor or builder will have what they need to begin construction.
Modsy's expert design team assists in sourcing all materials, fixtures, and finishes from Modsy's preferred list of vendors including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Wayfair, Floor & Decor, HNI, Clé, Tilebar, and more to fit consumers' style and budget. To ensure pricing transparency, Modsy charges by room versus by hour, with introductory pricing starting at $999 per room. Customers receive a discounted rate for additional room designs.
About Modsy
Modsy is an online interior design service that utilizes its signature 3D imaging technology to help consumers create their dream home tailored to their style and budget. Customers are paired with Modsy's expert designers to bring their unique vision to life through photo-realistic 3D interactive designs and virtual tours. Modsy's fan-favorite designs include shoppable pieces of furniture and decor from countless retailers - so you can virtually "try on" products and designs before you buy.
Since its founding in 2015, Modsy has sought to close the technological gap in the interior design market through the brand's industry-leading visualization capabilities and produces millions of 3D rendered designs each year. Modsy's mission is to make interior design and home improvement easier and more accessible than ever before, resulting in exponential customer growth and solidifying the brand as a household name. For more information, visit http://www.modsy.com.
