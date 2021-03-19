TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --As part of an exclusive partnership with the United Nations, De Sousa Costa International Inc. has announced that Canadian company modgarden will provide state-of-the-art tinyFarm & tinySoil greenhouses to 6,250 single dwelling homes in 125 EnviroNomic™ Village communities throughout Portugal.
The partnership allows modgarden to stay true to its values of building products that respect the thousands of years behind nature's perfect design. The modgarden approach is to braid bio-geometry (nature's geometry) to enhance how plants grow with optimal vitality and nutrition.
These EnviroNomic™ "green" Villages will assist 31,250+ people who are facing financial hardships or are victims of unpredictable disasters, including returning Portuguese nationals displaced from areas of conflict who are currently living in informal residential regions and refugee camps.
The completion of these EnviroNomic™ Village communities is expected to take four to five years, with the first proof-of-concept model home expected to be built early this summer.
The modular design of modgarden's tinyFarm integrates a series of walls of different configurations, sizes, and appliances to allow a family of up to five people to grow in their organic vegetables - including tall, short, and deep-rooted plants throughout the year in their backyard.
U.N.'s partnership with modgarden came about after rigorous research into the potential conflict of sharing vegetable plots versus having each home fitted with its own vegetable greenhouse.
modgarden's proprietary natural soil blend, tinySoil, ensures a healthy harvest year-round and can be monitored for its nutrient quality via the unique modgarden™ App.
modgarden believes most people are not eating well or living healthy lives because chemically grown food does not provide bioavailable nutrients. With the current agrisystem, fresh produce takes up to ten days to reach the grocer from the farm, with each day diminishing its nutritional value and each step adding another pair of hands to your food as it approaches your kitchen.
Founder and CEO of modgarden, Aamar Khwaja, states: "modgarden exceeds all environmental standards, brings long-term circular economic solutions to communities or cities, by offering high-quality, nutritious vegetables for every family using a new regenerative way to grow living-soil based real organic food, while at the same time reducing each household's carbon footprint."
modgarden is currently raising capital from everyday people and accredited investors alike, via a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Title3Funds. Their goal is to make pure, chemical-free food more accessible and affordable.
Highlights of modgarden's investment opportunity include:
- Large and growing $125B global Organic Food market
- Winner of the Milan Design Week Award
- Intellectual Property: Patented modular design to stack tinyFarms like LEGO®
- Projected revenue growth of $155M in Y5 through international expansion
- Strong Founding Team team and board of advisors with years of Wall Street and Fortune 500 company experience
- Vision and growth strategy that connects to our purpose
To invest in modgarden's offering and view their campaign page, you can visit Title3Funds.com
For Further Information Contact:
Alberto de Sousa Costa
De Sousa Costa International Inc.
+1-647-523-2828
info(at)desousacosta(dot)com
Aamar Khwaja
9282181 Canada Inc. T/A modgarden™
+1-416-856-6555
contact(at)modgarden(dot)com
About modgarden:
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, modgarden is a wellness-focused tech company that offers a seed-to-fork solution for urban dwellers to grow organic produce in the comfort of their homes via modgarden's modular, smart indoor farm. modgarden also has the ability to monitor the progress of the tinyFarm's produce growth via a custom mobile app.
Media Contact
Aamar Khwaja, modgarden, +1-416-856-6555, contact@modgarden.com
SOURCE modgarden