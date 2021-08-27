WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modus, a trusted partner for law firms, corporations, and government agencies, is proud to announce that the company's Government Solutions are now FedRAMP Authorized.
"eDiscovery and Information Governance is essentially about Access, Time, Relevance, Cost, and Security. The ability to deliver these mandates depends on how robust your people, processes, and technology work together," states Steven Horan, Chairman and CEO of Modus. "Our FedRAMP authorization demonstrates Modus has one of the most scalable and secure technology architectures in the world to deliver these mandates. Federal and State Governments have historically been underserved and over-charged with eDiscovery and Information Governance Solutions that either do not scale, do not deliver meaningful costs savings, or lack highly sophisticated security. With our long standing Partnerships with Akami, Amazon Web Services (AWS), BUURST, Atlassian, Fortinet, DownStreem Solutions, IPRO, IS-A-TASK, Microsoft, Lunarline, Relativity, RSA, Tenable, Venio, and several others, we can deliver highly scalable and secure cloud solutions to those that need it most. Ultimately, we deliver and create trust with our customers. This is not only an aspiration that drives our culture but is also the outcome of many people, process, and technology building blocks working together. Our FedRAMP Authorization is one of these critical building blocks. Our IT Team lead by John Crites, our Partners, especially the AWS engineers, were instrumental in obtaining this coveted milestone. The FedRAMP process is a great model of effective Government and Private Sector partnership whereby entrepreneurial agility, scale, and technology is balanced with large scale Government security, compliance, and best practices."
"Security and scale are foundational at Modus. Security architecture, implementation, and monitoring have always been integral in how we deliver our technology solutions and services. If we are to create trust with our customers, our underlying systems and processes must also be trustworthy. We will continually invest in current and future offerings to comply with FedRAMP requirements. Our IT Team, our Partners, especially AWS, and the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board were instrumental in helping us achieve this critical FedRAMP Authorization milestone. We are grateful for their support and guidance." says John Crites, Modus Chief Information Officer.
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal Government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. The goals are to grow the use of secure cloud technologies, enhance the framework by which the government secures and authorizes cloud technologies, and foster strong partnerships with FedRAMP stakeholders. The benefits from FedRAMP Authorization include reductions in duplicative efforts, inconsistencies, inefficiencies, and acceleration of cloud computing and security standards.
Modus brings together people, processes, and technology in concert to help meet eDiscovery, Data Privacy and Governance challenges. As business leaders, CIOs/CTOs, general counsel, and cybersecurity experts, Modus understands the challenges clients face. It is this empathy that drives Modus' commitment to provide the most effective solutions and to make each information governance or eDiscovery partnership a stunning success.
