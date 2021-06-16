SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoginRubin LLP has secured a $5 million settlement on behalf of customers who alleged that online design marketplace Minted violated the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") when it failed to protect their personal information in a May 2020 data breach.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on May 14 granted preliminary approval of the proposed class action settlement, which requires Minted to make mandatory data security changes and establish a non-reversionary $5 million fund to provide U.S. residents affected by the breach with cash compensation, two years of credit monitoring and personal identity restoration services. The final approval hearing is set for December 2021.
According to the Complaint, computer hacking group ShinyHunters hacked into the user databases of 11 companies, including Minted, and then attempted to sell millions of customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. Customers Melissa Atkinson and Katie Renvall filed a putative class action against Minted on behalf of themselves and approximately 4.1 million other affected customers, alleging negligence and violations of California's Unfair Competition Law and the CCPA.
"Starting from the early stages of the case, Judge Chhabria encouraged the parties to work toward settlement and is also known for thorough scrutiny of class action settlements," said Daniel J. Mogin, MoginRubin's managing partner. "This result is a real credit to our team, led by MoginRubin partner Jennifer Oliver and our co-counsel Natasha Serino at Schack Law Group."
The attorneys who helped secure this excellent result on behalf of the class are Jennifer M. Oliver, Daniel J. Mogin and Timothy Z. LaComb of MoginRubin LLP and Alexander M. Schack, Natasha N. Serino and Shannon F. Nocon of the Schack Law Group.
Atkinson et al v. Minted Inc., No. 3:20-cv-03869, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
