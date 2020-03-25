NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mogul, one of the largest platforms for women and diverse talent worldwide, reaching 146 million across 196 countries, supports individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success through its pioneering technology solutions and inclusive community.
Today, Mogul has announced their software and services are supporting the global recruitment of over 400 Fortune 1000 and world's fastest-growing companies. The Mogul platform will now feature nearly 1,000,000 jobs as well as select executive roles from AEG, Driven Brands, Granite Construction, Hershey's, IDEA Public Schools, Marsh & McLennan, Mastercard, MIND Research Institute, Moody's, Smart News, Sprinklr, Sunlight Financial, TripActions, and more, for 30 million Mogul users and, in doing so, connect these opportunities with Mogul's diverse, ambitious, and driven audience.
"We are truly honored to welcome onboard Mogul's latest partners," said CEO Tiffany Pham. "We are so proud to support diverse talent and organizations worldwide by creating an ecosystem of resources that cultivate them to grow to their greatest potential, as well as developing the pioneering technological tools that will recommend the right talent to the right opportunities, supporting our world at this critical time."
Mogul supports its partners by creating an ecosystem of services that assist the full lifecycle of an employee: Mogul Employer Branding Software allows a company to build and showcase its employer brand and hire the top diverse talent worldwide; Mogul Diversified Executive Search supports employers by running fully diversified searches for Director, VP, C-Level, and Board of Directors positions at an accelerated timeline; and Mogul Transition Services offer employers outplacement support that provides employees post-employment with training and resources to find their next role.
About Mogul
At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world's greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through our pioneering technology solutions and inclusive community.
An innovator in the $200 Billion Global Recruitment Market, our Mogul platform is one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our clients include Amazon, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey, T-Mobile, and more.
With the revenue we earn, Mogul invests in and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.
Mogul has been named one of the 100 Most Exciting Startups by Business Insider, Best Website for Finding Top Talent by Inc. Magazine, and Top Website for Marketing Your Company by Forbes.