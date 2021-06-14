SAN DIEGO , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojo Marketing, LLC, the first and only full-service B2B IT and telecom marketing agency, announced today it will begin operating under the new name Mojenta, LLC, effective immediately.
Along with the name change comes a newly designed logo, brand image, and website. This rebranding initiative reflects the evolution of the company, a desire to further differentiate from other marketing agencies, and an alignment with future growth plans. The company's staff and ownership remain the same.
This change comes after more than a decade under the former name. In that time, Mojenta has served nearly 300 B2B telecom, IT, cloud, and SaaS companies – acting as their outsourced marketing departments and helping them drive business growth.
"While our beginnings were primarily content and social media marketing, we have completely transformed over the last two years into a highly sophisticated, data-driven, digital marketing agency," said Angela Leavitt, founder and CEO of Mojenta. "The name 'Mojenta' better reflects that level of sophistication while still honoring our Mojo roots."
Looking ahead, Mojenta has big plans for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. It plans to formalize new services as well as implement marketing bootcamps geared specifically for managed services providers (MSPs).
"Our vision is to become the most powerful full-service growth agency for B2B tech companies on the planet," said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Operations for Mojenta. "This new brand will allow us to carry that message into the market and solidify our thought leadership in the industries we serve."
