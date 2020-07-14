AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecula, an innovative cloud data access platform, today announced it was chosen as the winner of the data category of the prestigious 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. With nine patents under their belt and more pending, Molecula's unique value-based data format is built for the most challenging, large scale, real-time analytics. Finalists in the data category included MemSQL and Neo4j. This award recognizes vendors with the most remarkable innovations in technology that advance business and IT. Last year's winner in this category was Databricks.
"Congratulations to Molecula for being the winner of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award in the Data category for providing a modern data access platform that through virtual and real-time data sources, in a radically simplified manner, helps organizations realize the value of analytics," said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research.
The Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards awards recognize cutting-edge technologies that improve efficiency, productivity, and performance at organizations. This year, Molecula is a category winner among tech titans including ServiceNow, Oracle, and ADP.
Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over data to power high-performance analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT applications. Molecula has the unique ability to deliver ultra-low latency queries 1000x faster by deconstructing distributed datasets into unique representations that require no pre-aggregation, federation, or copies, while significantly reducing hardware footprint, cost, and risk.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to be this year's winner of Ventana Research's Digital Innovation Award in the Data category. Molecula is on a mission to unlock human potential through the power of data," says Mimi Spier, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Molecula. "Molecula's new data format has the potential to replace mainstream data analytics infrastructure staples that currently have long pre-cycle times, many copies of data, and slow performance with unnecessary costs and risks."
Some of the world's most innovative enterprises and application providers across healthcare, financial services, government, and the technology/manufacturing sectors use Molecula to deliver advanced analytical capabilities to their customers by enabling features such as dynamic segmentation, real-time anomaly detection, data and computationally intensive machine learning, and enhanced data migration to the cloud.
Learn More:
Ventana Research Unveils the Winners of the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards
Additional Analyst Reports Recognizing Molecula:
Ventana Research Announces Its 13th Annual Innovation Award Finalists
The Forrester Now Tech: Data Virtualization, Q2 2020 (June 29, 2020)
The Forrester Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020 (April 16, 2020)
451 Research: Molecula Seeks To Simplify Big Data Infrastructure With Cloud Data Access Platform
The Science Behind Our Technology:
Breaking the Latency Floor - White Paper
About Molecula:
Molecula's Cloud Data Access platform simplifies, accelerates, and improves control over big data infrastructure for advanced analytics, machine learning, and edge/IoT. Its unique ability to deliver highly performant representations of large, disparate data sources eliminates the need to pre-aggregate or federate, thus reducing data delivery cycles and data gravity. Global 2000 organizations and application providers rely on Molecula to achieve a data-driven enterprise by accelerating decision-making, enabling real-time customer segmentation, and analyzing large, distributed data sets across any cloud to edge. Molecula is based on Pilosa, an open-source project with 2,000+ users across many tier-one organizations. Molecula has offices in Austin and Palo Alto and was founded in 2017 with a vision to unlock human potential through the power of data. To learn more about Molecula, visit molecula.com.
Contact: Jocelyn Johnson, pr@molecula.com