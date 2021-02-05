ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Molecular point of care systems were in great demand, and tripled results between 2019 and 2020, according to IVD market research publisher Kalorama Information. The firm said that sales of reagents and instruments for molecular point-of-care (mPOC) went from $350M in 2019 to $900 in 2020. The finding was made in their latest latest report, The Market and Potential for Molecular Point of Care.
Kalorama estimates the lion's share of that instruments and consumables purchased for COVID-19 testing purposes.
Cepheid's GeneXpert, Abbot's IDNOW, Roche's Cobas Liat and bioMerieux's BioFire are examples of mPOC systems.
"It's not a surprise," said Bruce Carlson. "mPOC diagnostic solutions offer improvements in the sensitivity and specificity of rapid tests, they were on an upward sales trend as COVID-19 hit, and enough were in place that the instruments were familiar to labs."
Tests are used such as hospital critical care units, physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health posts in the developing world, and are used to assess conditions or admit patients. The concept of molecular point of care is to mix the accessibility of POC testing with the accuracy of molecular technology.
COVID-19 has resulted in a huge acceleration in both system installations and spending on consumables per system. Spend per system was reported by many companies to have increased around 50%-60%. Installed bases were on the upswing as well. The molecular point-of-care market is overwhelmingly in the respiratory category, with most of that dedicated to influenza testing. Other tests include HAIs and STIs, among other diseases.
"The challenge will be seeing if beyond COVID-19, the instruments are utilized in as great numbers," Carlson said. "We think there will be uses and the instruments have earned their shelf space. There's no sign of COVID-19's decline yet, and there is the antibiotic resistance issue, aging populations and expected unfortunate increases in respiratory infections as a result."
About Kalorama Information:
Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry-leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Kalorama Information produces 30 reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.
Media Contact
Bruce Carlson, Kalorama Information, 703-783-1747, bruce.carlson@kaloramainformation.com
SOURCE Kalorama Information