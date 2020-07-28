SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced it has signed its first major U.S. retail agreement with the home electronics specialist, Best Buy. Molekule's consumer line of air purification devices will be available through BestBuy.com and in about 350 retail stores across the country.
Molekule air purifiers, which are known to destroy airborne pollutants including viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals, and allergens, will be offered at about 350 Best Buy locations, which will be amongst the first to offer Molekule Air, Air Mini+, and the products' respective air filters. All of Molekule's consumer devices and their filters will also be available online at BestBuy.com and will be available for Curbside Pickup.
"Molekule is continuing its distribution expansion with support from Best Buy, the leading provider of consumer electronics products in the United States," said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. "Best Buy is curating their air purifier assortment and is offering Molekule devices both in-store and online, signaling strong consumer demand for PECO technology. Best Buy is committed to offering its customers best-in-class products and services, of which Molekule is proud to be named amongst a select group of brands in their assortment."
Various independent air quality testing laboratories have further validated the effectiveness of PECO technology to destroy pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, mold and other pollutants in the air. Molekule's testing papers can be viewed here.
Molekule Air is ideal for rooms 600 square feet in size and sells for $799 MSRP. Air Mini+, which comes with an enhanced particulate matter sensor and Auto Protect mode, and Air Mini, are ideal for rooms 250 square feet in size. Air Mini+ sells for $499 MSRP, while Air Mini sells for $399 MSRP. All of Molekule's consumer devices are app-enabled.
About Molekule
Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys a whole range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com.