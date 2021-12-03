REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moloco (http://www.moloco.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards "campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology."
Moloco was awarded this honor due to its campaign for Korean TV home shopping company GS Shop. After establishing itself as Korea's number one company in both sales and market share, GS SHOP set its sights on making waves within a whole new market - mobile shopping. Opting to partner with the experts at Moloco, GS SHOP was able to take advantage of Moloco's highly sophisticated machine learning products to optimize their UA strategy and see immediate results.
Using Moloco's industry-leading dynamic creative optimization and dynamic retargeting, all powered by its best-in-class proprietary machine learning algorithms, GS Shop realized their customer acquisition strategy, produced mobile ads synced with GS Shop broadcasts, and achieved higher purchase conversion rates.
"Moloco has been absolutely essential to the success of our mobile eCommerce business," explained Woohyun Park, Head of Marketing Business Subdivision at GS SHOP. "Their tech was able to reach our target CPI in less than 3 days and delivered a 4,000% return on ad spend using dynamic creative campaigns. They even managed to maintain performance while getting CPIs down 30% below our target. I highly recommend working with them."
"It's an honor to be recognized by MMA and the SMARTIES Awards as a leader in the marketing technology space, especially when it comes to machine learning and AI," said Anurag Agrawal, VP of Product at Moloco. "Moloco was founded as a tech-driven company designed to empower mobile businesses to turn data into ad performance. Our industry-leading programmatic advertising platform is powered by advanced machine learning, so we're thrilled to be included with other leaders in this space. We would also like to congratulate all of this year's SMARTIES winners on their accomplishments."
Created by MMA, a marketing trade association of over 800 global companies, the SMARTIES Awards were created to recognize and celebrate the brands, agencies, and technology being used to pioneer new approaches to modern marketing. Moloco has also been recognized as a leader in marketing tech by the Singular ROI Index, AppsFlyer Performance Index, the Kochava Traffic Index, and others. The full list of 2021 SMARTIES Award winners can be found here.
About Moloco
Moloco is a machine learning company focused on making mobile adtech more accessible. Moloco combines machine learning and big data to help customers supercharge their growth and monetization efforts. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale performance quickly and efficiently through battle tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables retail media publishers to easily set up their own ads business and earn revenue from advertising. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of ex-Googlers and has a global presence with 8 offices around the world. 63% of Moloco's team work in data science and engineering. For more information, visit http://www.moloco.com.
