REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLOCO (http://www.moloco.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced today the launch of the MOLOCO Studio, an in-house design studio dedicated to helping advertisers and marketers deliver best-in-class ad creative across the programmatic ecosystem. Campaigns designed by the MOLOCO Studio have generated average impression-to-install conversion rates of 3.2 percent — a 20 percent lift over other ads on the MOLOCO platform.
The MOLOCO Studio leverages data-driven insights derived from the company's proprietary machine learning algorithms to determine which creative assets and campaign strategies will appeal most to an advertiser's targeted audiences. Composed of a multi-disciplinary team including data scientists, graphic designers, and campaign strategists, the MOLOCO Studio provides end-to-end campaign management — from analysis and concepting to design, measurement and optimization. The studio is headed by Anurag Agrawal, global vice president of product management.
"No company understands the programmatic ecosystem better than MOLOCO, and MOLOCO Studio enables us to apply our knowledge and expertise to create dynamic, engaging experiences that resonate with audiences and help drive our client's marketing goals," said Ikkjin Ahn, CEO of MOLOCO. "Our unique approach to optimizing mobile ads combines creativity, technology, and a surplus of data insights to scale campaigns with ease and ensure we outperform even the most demanding performance metrics."
Serving the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, the MOLOCO Studio designs high quality creative for all of the most common mobile ad formats, including static banners, dynamic videos, native ads, interstitials, and playable ads. MOLOCO then delivers the best creative for every impression programmatically to nearly 10 billion global devices across the world's leading in-app Real-Time Bidding (RTB) exchanges, including AdMob (a Google company), Ironsource, Unity, MoPub (a Twitter company), Fyber, Vungle, AdColony, Chartboost, Tapjoy, LINE and more.
Case study: MOLOCO Studio drives performance for Soomlab
Soomlab (http://www.soomlab-mask.com), the maker of hyper purifying breathing masks that use a high-tech and specialized nanomaterial called BYONDTEX, partnered with MOLOCO Studio to design ad creative promoting its "Breathable Super-Clean Mask." MOLOCO Studio designed creative concepts for a variety of ad units and ran the ads across MOLOCO's advertising partner's inventory. The creative produced by MOLOCO Studio earned more than twice as much sales revenue as Soomlab's previous creatives, including more than three times the sales from MOLOCO Studio's video creatives as Soomlab's previous video creative.
"The MOLOCO Studio team worked very closely with us to understand our goals and help us devise a data-driven creative strategy to resonate with audiences in ways that would drive campaign performance," said Seungah Hyun, Executive Director, Soomlab. "We were extremely impressed with the campaign results and thankful to MOLOCO Studio for their partnership."
For additional information on MOLOCO Studio, visit http://www.molocoads.com/moloco-studio.
About MOLOCO
MOLOCO is a programmatic advertising company that empowers mobile businesses to unleash the power of their data for fast, sustainable growth. Founded in 2013, the company offers a complete suite of proprietary advertising solutions to help mobile companies optimize the performance of their acquisition, retention, and monetization efforts. MOLOCO Cloud is a top-rated cloud platform that provides scale across nearly 10 billion devices. MOLOCO is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London, Beijing, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.moloco.com.
