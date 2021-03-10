REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLOCO (http://www.molocoads.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced it has met the rigorous standards required to join the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Global Brand Safety Certification Program. The aim of the program is to significantly reduce the risk of ad misplacement on digital media and strengthen the integrity of digital advertising overall.
"Meeting the requirements to be TAG certified is the latest demonstration of MOLOCO's dedication to brand safety," said Ikkjin Ahn at MOLOCO. "Global losses from ad fraud in 2020 were estimated to be $35 billion, and are expected to rise in 2021. We want to be a standard bearer for greater transparency in the global digital advertising market."
The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global initiative working against criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. This global designation means TAG is the primary forum for sharing threat intelligence in our industry.
Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: "We're delighted that MOLOCO has completed our global audit to demonstrate compliance with the TAG Brand Safety Certified guidelines. Achieving BSC certification shows they're committed to adopting the high standards necessary to protect themselves and their customers worldwide in the important area of brand safety."
MOLOCO's programmatic buying technology and machine learning enables advertisers to acquire the highest-quality new customers and reach their target audience at scale in brand safe environments. MOLOCO offers a complete solution for app marketers, brands, agencies and technology platforms looking for a trusted and credible mobile-first advertising platform.
The full list of global advertising companies that adhere to the TAG Global Brand Safety Certification Program can be found here and includes global companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Spotify, Walmart, TikTok, Samsung and eBay.
About MOLOCO
MOLOCO is a programmatic advertising company that empowers mobile businesses to unleash the power of their data for fast, sustainable growth. Founded in 2013, the company offers a complete suite of proprietary advertising solutions to help mobile companies optimize the performance of their acquisition, retention and monetization efforts. MOLOCO Cloud is a top-rated real-time bidding platform that provides scale across more than 4 billion devices and enables marketers to take control of their programmatic advertising in-house. MOLOCO is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, London, Jakarta, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.molocoads.com.
About ABC
ABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading. Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB and TAG.
ABC has played an integral role in developing and auditing online standards for nearly 25 years. We conducted the world's first Brand Safety audit back in 2006, and in the same year partnered with the IAB US to create the International IAB/ ABC Spiders and Robots List. We helped launch JICWEBS (the Joint Industry Currency for Web Standards) in 1999 and were part of the team that defined and validated early online metrics, including many of the standards being used today. In 2013, our viewability testing was the first in the world to be performed in a controlled, walled garden environment.
Our logo stands for quality and trust in media, empowering our £22bn industry to trade with confidence. For more information please visit http://www.abc.org.uk. For press enquiries, please contact Suzy Saker at press@abc.org.uk or 01442 200788.
About the Trustworthy Accountability Group
The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 600+ member TAG community include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. This U.S. Department of Homeland Security designation means TAG is the primary forum for sharing threat intelligence in our industry.
For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net
