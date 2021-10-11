REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moloco (https://www.moloco.com), a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for advertisers, marketers, and publishers, announced today that the first annual Google Cloud Customer Awards have named it a Winner in the Cross-Industry category. This award was presented at global digital experience, Google Cloud Next '21.
The Google Cloud Awards celebrate globally recognized leaders across 11 categories: Communications and Service Providers, Financial Services, Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government and Education, DEI, Social Impact, and Cross-Industry.
Winners were selected after rigorous assessment for demonstrating significant and quantifiable business and operational excellence; overcoming complexity, industry challenges, or world events with innovative thinking; and achieving success in the workplace and with customers by way of Google Cloud services and solutions.
Utilizing the Google Cloud platform, Moloco has grown from a startup to a company with a $1.5 billion valuation in just 8 years, raising $150 million in Series C funding earlier this year. Today, Moloco Cloud processes more than 3 million bid requests per second and utilizes 1,800 virtual machine instances at weekly peak, with 80ms upper bound response time for 95% of all requests.
"Moloco is honored to be recognized as a Google Cloud Customer of the Year," said Donghwan Jeon, CTO at Moloco. "Our team works hard every day to leverage our expertise with cloud technology and machine learning models to democratize ML for companies across the globe, and our efforts with Google have allowed us to do just that. Google Cloud is the foundation for our Moloco Cloud platform, and it helps us deliver on the promise of powerful, scalable ad tech."
"The entire Google Cloud team has been invaluable in helping us achieve our goals," explains Ikkjin Ahn, CEO at Moloco. "Early access to features and products keeps our business adaptable and future-facing. With Google Cloud and Moloco's state-of-the-art deep learning models, we are able to deliver stronger, faster performance and scale to our customers."
Moloco Cloud is a Demand Side Platform (DSP) that enables advertisers to programmatically purchase ad inventory across the mobile app ecosystem. The DSP is built with performance advertisers in mind, helping them achieve stable growth, control their data, and build ad networks that scale to fit their needs. Moloco Cloud accomplishes this through a combination of machine learning, first-party data, and contextual signals, providing the performance benefits of cloud computing combined with full transparency.
The same infrastructure that underpins Moloco Cloud DSP also drives the newly released Moloco Retail Media Platform, a turnkey solution for digital marketplaces and publishers looking to unlock valuable new ad-based revenue streams while delivering better customer experiences through sponsored ads and product recommendations. With Moloco Retail Media Platform, marketplaces can allow vendors access to easy, API-based or self-serve campaign management that allows them to improve product discoverability and drive more revenue from product sales.
About Moloco
Moloco is a machine learning company focused on making adtech more accessible to mobile marketers. Moloco combines powerful machine learning with customer data to supercharge app growth and monetization efforts. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale performance quickly and efficiently through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables retail media publishers to easily set up their own ads business and earn revenue from advertising. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of ex-Googlers and has a global presence with 8 offices around the world.
