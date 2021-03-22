Momentive Logo (PRNewsfoto/Momentive Performance Materials)

Momentive Logo (PRNewsfoto/Momentive Performance Materials)

 By Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

WATERFORD, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive"), a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, announces a further global general price increase for all specialty products.

As raw material and logistics demand returns and costs escalate across the globe, Momentive continues to experience significant inflation and tight supply in both raw materials and logistics needed to manufacture and deliver Momentive products.

While we continue to work diligently to manage the changing environment, given the significance of the increases, Momentive must also increase pricing to our customers.

The price increases for all of the Momentive specialty products will range from 10 – 20% and be valid for deliveries from April 1, 2021, as contracts allow. This price increase is in addition to any other surcharges or price increases previously announced.

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to customer needs. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentive-increases-prices-on-global-specialty-products-301252400.html

SOURCE Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.