LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum CRM, a premier automotive CRM solution, has teamed up with automotiveMastermind (Mastermind), a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry, to set the new standard in CRM integrations.
Momentum CRM recently elevated its user interface to include a dedicated section within its dashboard for Mastermind's predictive analytics data through Market EyeQ, the company's sales and marketing platform. This enhanced integration will provide the companies' mutual clients with a strategic advantage and seamless end-user experience. The integration comes as an addition to already existing enhancements, such as two-way notes integration and more.
The Market EyeQ platform coupled with Momentum CRM allows dealers to easily access detailed customer information, including:
- Customers' Behavior Prediction Score® (BPS) – a 0-100 ranking system generated by Mastermind's proprietary algorithms that identifies consumers who are ready to purchase, enabling dealers to focus on high-potential customers
- Deal type
- Customers' vehicle history, including vehicle mileage
The integration allows automotive retailers to maximize opportunities with current customers and leads, ultimately leading to more closed deals every month directly out of their CRM.
"At Mastermind, we pride ourselves on providing unrivaled data and intelligence that easily integrates into any CRM or DMS platform," said Joe Kacala, Chief Product Officer at automotiveMastermind. "We applaud Momentum CRM for seeing the value in going beyond a standard integration and featuring actionable Mastermind data front and center in their interface to empower our mutual dealer partners to more easily identify, communicate with and close every potential buyer in their market through the combined power of Momentum CRM and Market EyeQ."
"We wanted to elevate our user experience, and we decided it only made sense to partner with a market leader like automotiveMastermind," said Jerman Velasquez, Chief Product Strategist for Momentum CRM. "With limited resources at the dealer level, we want to make sure our integrations empower our clients to do more, sell more and be more effective when working with their clients. We're confident this enhanced integration of Market EyeQ into our platform will help our dealer partners do exactly that."
About Momentum CRM
Momentum CRM was created with a true ear to the industry and a vision for the future, working with the top dealers in the country to achieve more sales while improving customer loyalty. Providing a single CRM solution for all departments, Momentum CRM's unparalleled implementation and integrations, combined with ongoing training and mentoring, has helped dealerships nationwide increase customer retention and brand loyalty. For more information, visit crmomentum.com. As one of the few privately held automotive CRMs in the automotive industry, Momentum CRM has the flexibility and agility to move with your business.
About automotiveMastermind
Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is the single sales platform to identify, communicate with and close every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.