ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Telecom announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Momentum's Microsoft Teams offering as a 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
Microsoft Teams on the Momentum network enables enterprise customers to create a fully unified communication and collaboration solution to best meet their business needs. In addition to Momentum's cloud voice service and features native to the Teams platform, customers can directly integrate comprehensive solutions including enhanced call reporting, call recording, IVR and omni-channel contact center. Using such solutions via Momentum ensures superior voice quality, redundancy and failover options by way of Momentum's extensive, geo-redundant network.
"Our Microsoft Teams offering has quickly become the go-to solution for many enterprise customers, especially given the current focus on remote working and business continuity," said Todd Zittrouer, Momentum's chief executive officer. "Momentum has elevated the leading collaboration platform thanks to our innovative solutions, robust network, and our renowned white-glove implementation and support."
"It gives me great pleasure to honor Momentum Telecom as a 2020 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their Microsoft Teams offering," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Momentum in their groundbreaking work on this solution."
Winners of the 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
About Momentum Telecom
Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
