BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 3.4% year over year to RMB3,470.6 million (US$529.7 million*) in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB461.7 million (US$70.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021 from RMB538.9 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB633.7 million (US$96.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from RMB736.3 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.14 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.46 in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.91 (US$0.44) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.34 in the same period of 2020.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 115.3 million in March 2021, compared to 108.0 million in March 2020.
  • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.5 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, which included 4.2 million paying users of Tantan.

"The first quarter of 2021 was a good quarter and a decent start to the year 2021", commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "We have stepped up our efforts to drive towards the strategic priorities that I set for my team at the beginning of the year. The initiatives we took have started bearing fruits. Despite the negative seasonality MAU reaching a record high, Momo core is on a steady improving trend and will continue to be a very productive and evolving cash cow business. This leaves us ample room to invest in new endeavors beyond Momo and Tantan. I am excited about the growth opportunities that we are seeing in Tantan and have put together a solid plan to unleash their full potential going forward."

_____________________

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,470.6 million (US$529.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.4% from RMB3,594.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,962.1 million (US$299.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 15.9% from RMB2,332.0 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB251.2 million (US$38.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021,compared to RMB6.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,455.5 million (US$222.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 23.8% from RMB1,175.8 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB38.7 million (US$5.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 32.3% from RMB57.2 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11.9% from RMB12.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,202.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB2,901.8 million (US$442.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment increased from RMB381.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 to RMB567.7 million (US$86.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,016.3 million (US$460.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.3% from RMB3,026.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service; (b) a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services and attract users on Tantan; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,835.3 million (US$432.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.6% from RMB2,819.2 million during the same period of 2020.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB480.2 million (US$73.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB594.1 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB573.2 million (US$87.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB770.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB89.3 million (US$13.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB171.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB661.2 million (US$100.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB801.0 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB700.5 million (US$106.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB903.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB35.6 million (US$5.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB100.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB91.4 million (US$14.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB162.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to the lower profit and tax refund resulted from additional expense deduction related to previous year in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income

Net income was RMB460.9 million (US$70.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB537.7 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB551.4 million (US$84.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB707.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB86.8 million (US$13.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB165.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB633.0 million (US$96.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB735.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB678.6 million (US$103.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB839.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB42.0 million (US$6.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB103.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB461.7 million (US$70.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB538.9 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB633.7 million (US$96.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB736.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.14 (US$0.33) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.46 in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.91 (US$0.44) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.34 in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2021, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,956.0 million (US$2,588.0 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB501.6 million (US$76.6 million), compared to RMB543.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Recent Developments

Resignation and appointment of board directors

On June 4, 2021, Mr. David Ying Zhang resigned from the Company's board of directors for personal reasons, effective as of the same date.

On June 8, 2021, the board of directors of the Company appointed Mr. Ho Kee Harry Man as a new member of the board. Mr. Man joined Matrix Partners China as a founding member of the team with a focus on investments in the mobile internet sector in 2008. Prior to Matrix, Mr. Man was Partner at WI Harper Group and led investments in their China office in the TMT sector. Before WI Harper, Mr. Man led the corporate development teams of two US listed internet and mobile companies, and helped Linktone Ltd. (NASDAQ: LTON) and chinadotcom (Nasdaq: CHINA) in their investments in various sectors respectively. Mr. Man started his career as a management consultant with Arthur Andersen in 1998. Mr. Man has been investing in China since 2000, and always focuses on early stage internet and mobile sectors. During the past 15 years, Mr. Man led investments in Momo (Nasdaq: MOMO), XPENG (US: XPEV), 21Vianet (Nasdaq:VNET), iKang (Nasdaq: KANG), Sungy Mobile (Nasdaq: GOMO), Editgrid (sold to Apple), Career International (SZ: 300662), Didi Chuxing.

Payment of special cash dividends

In March 2021, Momo's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$132 million.

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of June 8, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 4.77 million ADSs for approximately US$65.5 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$13.69 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.6 billion to RMB3.7 billion, representing a decrease of 6.9% to 4.3% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









Three months



ended March 31





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



US$



Net revenues:













Live video service

2,332,004



1,962,095



299,474



Value-added service

1,175,754



1,455,513



222,155



Mobile marketing

57,155



38,717



5,909



Mobile games

12,691



11,184



1,707



Other services

16,480



3,087



471



Total net revenues

3,594,084



3,470,596



529,716



Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(1,876,916)



(1,938,245)



(295,834)



Research and development

(262,159)



(286,493)



(43,727)



Sales and marketing

(709,808)



(613,573)



(93,650)



General and administrative

(177,249)



(177,962)



(27,162)



Total cost and expenses

(3,026,132)



(3,016,273)



(460,373)



Other operating income

26,119



25,900



3,953



Income from operations

594,071



480,223



73,296



Interest income

130,823



96,694



14,758



Interest expense

(19,819)



(18,361)



(2,802)



Other gain or loss, net

(6,000)



(7,500)



(1,145)



Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments

699,075



551,056



84,107



Income tax expenses

(162,891)



(91,398)



(13,950)



Income before share of income on equity method investments

536,184



459,658



70,157



Share of income on equity method investments

1,527



1,261



192



Net income

537,711



460,919



70,349



Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,195)



(740)



(113)



Net income attributable to the shareholders of Momo Inc.

538,906



461,659



70,462



Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic

1.29



1.12



0.17



Diluted

1.23



1.07



0.16



Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share













Basic

417,294,242



411,968,817



411,968,817



Diluted

453,331,322



448,171,493



448,171,493



 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months

ended March 31



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income 

537,711



460,919



70,349

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:











 Foreign currency translation adjustment

(867)



(3,802)



(580)

Comprehensive income 

536,844



457,117



69,769

Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-

controlling interest

(5,569)



379



58

Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc.

542,413



456,738



69,711

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31



March 31



March 31



2020



2021



2021

RMB

RMB



US$

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

3,363,942



3,490,405



532,740

Short-term deposits

7,566,250



7,913,468



1,207,831

Restricted cash

2,130



2,132



325

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB15,390 and RMB15,785 as of December 31, 2020 and March 31,

2021, respectively

200,831



208,110



31,764

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

613,696



697,656



106,483

Total current assets

11,746,849



12,311,771



1,879,143

Long-term deposits

5,550,000



5,550,000



847,095

Right-of-use assets, net

278,175



261,561



39,922

Property and equipment, net

265,765



248,147



37,875

Intangible assets, net

687,211



652,553



99,599

Rental deposits

21,794



20,435



3,119

Long-term investments

454,996



443,147



67,637

Other non-current assets

94,868



99,152



15,134

Deferred tax assets

32,495



33,102



5,052

Goodwill

4,088,403



4,105,104



626,561

Total assets

23,220,556



23,724,972



3,621,137

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

699,394



698,947



106,680

Deferred revenue

511,617



511,734



78,106

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

854,835



726,767



110,926

Amount due to related parties

19,462



12,307



1,878

Lease liabilities due within one year

132,793



134,612



20,546

Income tax payable

236,490



259,380



39,589

Dividends payable

-



865,049



132,032

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

62,149



46,113



7,038

Total current liabilities

2,516,740



3,254,909



496,795

Deferred tax liabilities

171,803



163,138



24,900

Convertible senior notes

4,658,966



4,681,825



714,586

Share-based compensation liability

875,616



879,213



134,194

Lease liabilities

136,436



124,985



19,076

Other non-current liabilities

25,666



41,760



6,374

Total liabilities

8,385,227



9,145,830



1,395,925

Shareholder's equity (i)

14,835,329



14,579,142



2,225,212

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

23,220,556



23,724,972



3,621,137













(i): As of March 31, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 412,260,535.









 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months



ended March 31



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income 

537,711



460,919



70,349

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment

52,381



42,543



6,493

Amortization of intangible assets

39,882



36,953



5,640

Share-based compensation

168,527



145,257



22,170

Share of income on equity method investments

(1,527)



(1,261)



(192)

Loss on long-term investments

6,000



7,500



1,145

Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation

(6,676)



-



-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-



22



3

Provision of (income) losses on receivable and other assets

(654)



395



60

Cash received on investment income distribution

1,153



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(37,979)



(7,580)



(1,157)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,162



(86,677)



(13,229)

Amount due from a related party

2,123



-



-

Rental deposits

(173)



1,359



207

Deferred tax assets

2,038



(607)



(93)

Other non-current assets

14,840



12,330



1,882

Accounts payable

(80,073)



(1,067)



(163)

Income tax payable

20,344



22,891



3,494

Deferred revenue

(21,023)



(379)



(58)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(154,243)



(118,972)



(18,159)

Amount due to related parties

4,984



(7,156)



(1,092)

Deferred tax liability

(9,971)



(9,238)



(1,410)

Other non-current liabilities

4,670



4,360



665

Net cash provided by operating activities

543,496



501,592



76,555

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(38,167)



(25,183)



(3,844)

Payment for long-term investments

(4,500)



-



-

Purchase of short-term deposits

(3,300,000)



(910,000)



(138,893)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

2,979,140



569,294



86,891

Payment for short-term investments

(10,000)



-



-

Cash received from sales of short-term investment

10,000



-



-

Cash received on investment income distribution

-



5,610



856

Other investing activities

(791)



3



-

Net cash used in investing activities

(364,318)



(360,276)



(54,990)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Deferred payment for business acquisition

-



(12,907)



(1,970)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

-



(3,079)



(470)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

-



(2,781)



(424)

Net cash used in financing activities

-



(18,767)



(2,864)

Effect of exchange rate changes

7,293



3,916



601

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 

186,471



126,465



19,302

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

2,612,743



3,366,072



513,763

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

2,799,214



3,492,537



533,065

 

 





Momo Inc.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures





(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.















Three months



Three months



Three months

ended March 31, 2020

ended March 31, 2021



ended March 31, 2021



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets f

rom business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions 

Share-based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,876,916)

18,645

6,969

-

(1,851,302)



(1,938,245)

17,311

3,724

-

(1,917,210)



(295,834)

2,642

568

-

(292,624)

Research and development

(262,159)

2,368

42,760

-

(217,031)



(286,493)

2,199

40,209

-

(244,085)



(43,727)

336

6,137

-

(37,254)

Sales and marketing

(709,808)

17,436

47,074

-

(645,298)



(613,573)

16,189

17,556

-

(579,828)



(93,650)

2,471

2,680

-

(88,499)

General and administrative

(177,249)

-

71,724

-

(105,525)



(177,962)

-

83,768

-

(94,194)



(27,162)

-

12,785

-

(14,377)

Cost and operating expenses

(3,026,132)

38,449

168,527

-

(2,819,156)



(3,016,273)

35,699

145,257

-

(2,835,317)



(460,373)

5,449

22,170

-

(432,754)

Income from operations

594,071

38,449

168,527

-

801,047



480,223

35,699

145,257

-

661,179



73,296

5,449

22,170

-

100,915

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

538,906

38,449

168,527

(9,612)

736,270



461,659

35,699

145,257

(8,925)

633,690



70,462

5,449

22,170

(1,362)

96,719































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. 



























 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited  Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months

  ended   March  31, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

1,710,889



251,206



-



1,962,095



299,474

Value-added service

1,139,015



316,498



-



1,455,513



222,155

Mobile marketing

38,717



-



-



38,717



5,909

Mobile games

11,184



-



-



11,184



1,707

Other services

1,968



-



1,119



3,087



471

Total net revenues

2,901,773



567,704



1,119



3,470,596



529,716

Cost and expenses (iii):



















Cost of revenues

(1,656,895)



(280,989)



(361)



(1,938,245)



(295,834)

Research and development

(205,330)



(81,163)



-



(286,493)



(43,727)

Sales and marketing

(326,829)



(286,710)



(34)



(613,573)



(93,650)

General and administrative

(159,451)



(14,121)



(4,390)



(177,962)



(27,162)

Total cost and expenses

(2,348,505)



(662,983)



(4,785)



(3,016,273)



(460,373)

Other operating income

19,961



5,938



1



25,900



3,953

Income (loss) from operations

573,229



(89,341)



(3,665)



480,223



73,296

Interest income

96,343



305



46



96,694



14,758

Interest expense

(18,361)



-



-



(18,361)



(2,802)

Other gain or loss, net

(7,500)



-



-



(7,500)



(1,145)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments

643,711



(89,036)



(3,619)



551,056



84,107

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(93,602)



2,204



-



(91,398)



(13,950)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

550,109



(86,832)



(3,619)



459,658



70,157

Share of loss on equity method investments

1,261



-



-



1,261



192

Net income (loss)

551,370



(86,832)



(3,619)



460,919



70,349





















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months



ended March 31, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

2,325



1,399



-



3,724



568

Research and development

30,525



9,684



-



40,209



6,137

Sales and marketing

12,906



4,650



-



17,556



2,680

General and administrative

81,484



2,284



-



83,768



12,785

Total cost and expenses

127,240



18,017



-



145,257



22,170

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)































































Three months



ended March 31, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

573,229



(89,341)



(3,665)



480,223



73,296

Share-based compensation

127,240



18,017



-



145,257



22,170

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



35,699



-



35,699



5,449

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

700,469



(35,625)



(3,665)



661,179



100,915





















Net income (loss)

551,370



(86,832)



(3,619)



460,919



70,349

Share-based compensation

127,240



18,017



-



145,257



22,170

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



35,699



-



35,699



5,449

Tax impacts

-



(8,925)



-



(8,925)



(1,362)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

678,610



(42,041)



(3,619)



632,950



96,606

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months

ended March 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$[1]

Net revenues:



















Live video service

2,325,945



6,059



-



2,332,004



329,342

Value-added service

800,103



375,651



-



1,175,754



166,049

Mobile marketing

57,155



-



-



57,155



8,072

Mobile games

12,691



-



-



12,691



1,792

Other services

6,195



-



10,285



16,480



2,327

Total net revenues

3,202,089



381,710



10,285



3,594,084



507,582

Cost and expenses (iv):



















Cost of revenues

(1,736,517)



(132,278)



(8,121)



(1,876,916)



(265,071)

Research and development

(183,900)



(78,259)



-



(262,159)



(37,024)

Sales and marketing

(394,364)



(315,421)



(23)



(709,808)



(100,244)

General and administrative

(143,135)



(27,680)



(6,434)



(177,249)



(25,032)

Total cost and expenses

(2,457,916)



(553,638)



(14,578)



(3,026,132)



(427,371)

Other operating income

26,119



-



-



26,119



3,689

Income (loss) from operations

770,292



(171,928)



(4,293)



594,071



83,900

Interest income

129,278



1,472



73



130,823



18,476

Interest expense

(19,819)



-



-



(19,819)



(2,799)

Other gain or loss, net

(6,000)



-



-



(6,000)



(847)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments

873,751



(170,456)



(4,220)



699,075



98,730

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(168,212)



5,321



-



(162,891)



(23,005)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

705,539



(165,135)



(4,220)



536,184



75,725

Share of loss on equity method investments

1,527



-



-



1,527



216

Net income (loss)

707,066



(165,135)



(4,220)



537,711



75,941





















(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



































Three months



ended March 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

5,611



1,358



-



6,969



984

Research and development

26,802



15,958



-



42,760



6,039

Sales and marketing

45,441



1,633



-



47,074



6,648

General and administrative

54,984



14,121



2,619



71,724



10,129

Total cost and expenses

132,838



33,070



2,619



168,527



23,800





















[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











































Three months



ended March 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

770,292



(171,928)



(4,293)



594,071



83,900

Share-based compensation

132,838



33,070



2,619



168,527



23,800

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



38,449



-



38,449



5,429

Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations

903,130



(100,409)



(1,674)



801,047



113,129





















Net income (loss)

707,066



(165,135)



(4,220)



537,711



75,941

Share-based compensation

132,838



33,070



2,619



168,527



23,800

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



38,449



-



38,449



5,429

Tax impacts

-



(9,612)



-



(9,612)



(1,357)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

839,904



(103,228)



(1,601)



735,075



103,813

 

 

