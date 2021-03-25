BEIJING, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 19.0% year over year to RMB3,795.2 million (US$581.6 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB651.5 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB1,055.9 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB836.4 million (US$128.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, from RMB1,252.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the same period of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the same period of 2019.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.8 million in December 2020, compared to 114.5 million in December 2019.
  • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.8 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included 4.5 million paying users of Tantan.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 11.7% year over year to RMB15,024.2 million (US$2,302.6 million) for the full year of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million (US$322.4 million) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million (US$443.9 million) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB13.52 during the same period of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB20.26 during the same period of 2019.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"2020 was a tough year for us. I am proud that my teams were able to navigate through the many challenges with relentless focus on our core mission. Our commitment to the core mission enabled us to make difficult but right decision in the past year for the long term wellbeing of our company and our community," commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "After several months of hard work, we have started seeing positive trends in the content ecosystem as well as business of the core Momo. Getting through the bumpy journey last year was a valuable growth experience for our team. I am happy to see we have finally come out of the temporary drawbacks, stronger and better poised to seize the growth opportunities ahead of us."

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,795.2 million (US$581.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19.0% from RMB4,687.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,327.9 million (US$356.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 31.2% from RMB3,383.5 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem and to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB404.3 million (US$62.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,401.3 million (US$214.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8% from RMB1,189.1 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB52.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 43.4% from RMB93.0 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB7.3 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB4,317.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB3,051.3 million (US$467.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment increased from RMB369.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB740.5 million (US$113.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,290.0 million (US$504.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.1% from RMB3,581.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service; (b) a decrease in professional fees related to technological service and bandwidth costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,095.9 million (US$474.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.3% from RMB3,374.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB88.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease from RMB142.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB593.6 million (US$91.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,249.4 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB650.9 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,458.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB53.1 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB202.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB787.7 million (US$120.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,455.7 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB791.8 million (US$121.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,593.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB135.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB253.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the preferential tax rate adjustment from 12.5% to 10.0% for one of our major profit generating entities, due to the approval in 2020 of the Key Software Enterprise application for the income tax of the fiscal year of 2019; and (b) the lower profit in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income

Net income was RMB651.1 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,052.3 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB705.8 million (US$108.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,246.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB50.5 million (US$7.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB188.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB836.1 million (US$128.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,248.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB846.7 million (US$129.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,382.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB8.8 million (US$1.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB651.5 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,055.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB836.4 million (US$128.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,252.5 million during the same period of 2019.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,482.3 million (US$2,526.0 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,039.1 million (US$159.2 million), compared to RMB1,675.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2020 were RMB15,024.2 million (US$2,302.6 million), a decrease of 11.7% from RMB17,015.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million (US$322.4 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million (US$443.9 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB13.52 in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB20.26 in the same period of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,080.9 million (US$472.2 million) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB5,448.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Recent Developments

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2021. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$132 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of March 24, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.61 million ADSs for approximately US$49.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$13.63 per ADS.

Resignation of Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Chunlai Wang will resign from the Company's Chief Technology Officer position for personal reasons, effective April 30, 2021, and he will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company. The Company is grateful to Mr. Chunlai Wang for his valuable contributions over the past nine years.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.36 billion to RMB3.46 billion, representing a decrease of 6.5% to 3.7% year-over-year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential lasting impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 25, 2021).

All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2751618

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, April 1, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

U.S. Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696

Passcode:

2751618

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Momo Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@immomo.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth.  Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Momo's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors.  For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.          

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



Year

Ended December 31



ended December 31



2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



Net revenues:

























Live video service

3,383,477



2,327,875



356,762



12,448,131



9,637,579



1,477,024



Value-added service

1,189,114



1,401,269



214,754



4,105,963



5,112,182



783,476



Mobile marketing

92,991



52,663



8,071



331,822



198,197



30,375



Mobile games

14,418



7,334



1,124



92,451



39,564



6,063



Other services

7,898



6,060



929



36,722



36,666



5,620



Total net revenues

4,687,898



3,795,201



581,640



17,015,089



15,024,188



2,302,558



Cost and expenses:

























Cost of revenues

(2,351,309)



(2,042,781)



(313,070)



(8,492,096)



(7,976,781)



(1,222,495)



Research and development

(292,188)



(327,295)



(50,160)



(1,095,031)



(1,167,677)



(178,954)



Sales and marketing

(725,029)



(697,722)



(106,931)



(2,690,824)



(2,813,922)



(431,252)



General and administrative

(212,603)



(222,191)



(34,052)



(1,527,282)



(763,150)



(116,958)



Total cost and expenses

(3,581,129)



(3,289,989)



(504,213)



(13,805,233)



(12,721,530)



(1,949,659)



Other operating income

142,646



88,385



13,546



344,843



228,777



35,062



Income from operations

1,249,415



593,597



90,973



3,554,699



2,531,435



387,961



Interest income

108,205



100,880



15,461



407,542



444,471



68,118



Interest expense

(20,190)



(19,047)



(2,919)



(78,611)



(78,872)



(12,088)



Other gain or loss, net

-



7,500



1,149



(15,711)



1,500



230



Income before income tax

   and share of income on

   equity method

   investments

1,337,430



682,930



104,664



3,867,919



2,898,534



444,221



Income tax expenses

(253,704)



(5,481)



(840)



(883,801)



(755,620)



(115,804)



Income before share of

   income on equity method

   investments

1,083,726



677,449



103,824



2,984,118



2,142,914



328,417



Share of loss on equity

   method investments

(31,406)



(26,319)



(4,034)



(23,350)



(42,522)



(6,517)



Net income

1,052,320



651,130



99,790



2,960,768



2,100,392



321,900



Less: net loss attributable to

   non-controlling interest

(3,579)



(320)



(49)



(10,122)



(3,092)



(474)



Net income attributable to

   the shareholders of

   Momo Inc.

1,055,899



651,450



99,839



2,970,890



2,103,484



322,374



 

Net income per share

   attributable to ordinary

   shareholders

























Basic

2.53



1.57



0.24



7.15



5.05



0.77



Diluted

2.37



1.49



0.23



6.76



4.83



0.74



Weighted average shares

   used in calculating net

   income per ordinary share

























Basic

416,878,784



414,839,350



414,839,350



415,316,627



416,914,898



416,914,898



Diluted

453,937,852



449,683,596



449,683,596



451,206,091



452,081,642



452,081,642

































 

 

Momo Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



























Three months



Year



ended December 31



ended December 31





2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income

1,052,320



651,130



99,790



2,960,768



2,100,392



321,900

Other comprehensive loss, net of

   tax























Foreign currency translation

   adjustment

(39,524)



(69,010)



(10,576)



(8,835)



(141,677)



(21,713)

Comprehensive income

1,012,796



582,120



89,214



2,951,933



1,958,715



300,187

Less: comprehensive loss 

   attributed to the non-controlling

   interest

(8,637)



(9,059)



(1,388)



(8,081)



(26,004)



(3,985)

Comprehensive income

   attributable to Momo Inc.

1,021,433



591,179



90,602



2,960,014



1,984,719



304,172







































 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31



December 31



December 31



2019



2020



2020

RMB

RMB



US$

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

2,612,743



3,363,942



515,547

Short-term deposits

12,312,585



7,566,250



1,159,579

Restricted cash

-



2,130



326

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,209 and

   RMB15,390 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively

265,155



200,831



30,779

Amount due from a related party

4,382



-



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

599,000



613,696



94,053

Total current assets

15,793,865



11,746,849



1,800,284

Long-term deposits

300,000



5,550,000



850,575

Right-of-use assets, net

190,552



278,175



42,632

Property and equipment, net

346,345



265,765



40,730

Intangible assets

890,303



687,211



105,320

Rental deposits

25,028



21,794



3,340

Long-term investments

495,905



454,996



69,731

Other non-current assets

44,009



94,868



14,539

Deferred tax assets

37,064



32,495



4,980

Goodwill

4,360,610



4,088,403



626,575

Total assets

22,483,681



23,220,556



3,558,706

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

714,323



699,394



107,186

Deferred revenue

503,461



511,617



78,409

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

985,873



854,835



131,009

Amount due to related parties

29,606



19,462



2,983

Lease liabilities due within one year

135,169



132,793



20,351

Income tax payable

153,976



236,490



36,244

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

84,346



62,149



9,525

Total current liabilities

2,606,754



2,516,740



385,707

Deferred tax liabilities

222,576



171,803



26,330

Convertible senior notes

4,954,352



4,658,966



714,018

Share-based compensation liability

902,047



875,616



134,194

Lease liabilities

56,498



136,436



20,910

Other non-current liabilities

22,672



25,666



3,933

Total liabilities

8,764,899



8,385,227



1,285,092

Shareholder's equity (i)

13,718,782



14,835,329



2,273,614

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

22,483,681



23,220,556



3,558,706



(i): As of December 31, 2020, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,981,508.

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



Year





ended December 31



ended December 31





2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income

1,052,320



651,130



99,790



2,960,768



2,100,392



321,900



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by o

perating activities:

























Depreciation of property and equipment

51,385



55,375



8,487



198,237



208,990



32,029



Amortization of intangible assets

40,239



37,741



5,784



157,954



157,258



24,101



Share-based compensation

167,458



157,584



24,151



1,408,232



678,686



104,013



Share of loss on equity method investments

31,406



26,319



4,034



23,350



42,522



6,517



Gain or loss on long-term investments

-



(7,500)



(1,149)



15,711



(1,500)



(230)



Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation

-



-



-



-



(6,676)



(1,023)



Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

-



3



-



(398)



(282)



(43)



Provision of losses on receivable and other assets

-



19,663



3,013



12,209



46,075



7,061



Cash received on investment income distribution

-



-



-



-



1,153



177



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable

110,340



34,533



5,292



442,176



52,247



8,007



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,554



104,636



16,036



26,372



(59,117)



(9,060)



Amount due from a related party

(2,776)



-



-



(4,382)



4,382



672



Rental deposits

(474)



(4,372)



(670)



(836)



(4,265)



(654)



Deferred tax assets

(2,582)



1,535



235



20,722



4,569



700



Other non-current assets

(3,411)



(166,665)



(25,543)



(24,022)



(138,484)



(21,224)



Accounts payable

98,021



66,948



10,260



52,246



(11,716)



(1,796)



Income tax payable

39,938



(95,341)



(14,612)



16,886



82,514



12,646



Deferred revenue

6,852



24,740



3,792



61,641



8,910



1,366



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

75,791



41,048



6,291



212,349



(120,363)



(18,446)



Amount due to related parties

235



(12,406)



(1,901)



(53,032)



(10,144)



(1,555)



Deferred tax liability

(10,060)



(9,435)



(1,446)



(45,382)



(39,315)



(6,025)



Other non-current liabilities

(29,153)



113,553



17,403



(31,915)



85,053



13,035



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,675,083



1,039,089



159,247



5,448,886



3,080,889



472,168



Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property and equipment

(32,109)



(16,095)



(2,467)



(186,522)



(124,143)



(19,026)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

4



2



-



808



476



73



Payment for long-term investments

(21,500)



(9,000)



(1,379)



(64,500)



(13,500)



(2,069)



Prepayment of long-term investments

-



-



-



(15,000)



-



-



Cash dividend received

-



-



-



-



233



36



Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation

-



-



-



-



(1,026)



(157)



Purchase of short-term deposits

(7,650,000)



(3,654,500)



(560,077)



(22,151,135)



(14,949,665)



(2,291,136)



Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

6,036,000



3,954,500



606,054



18,686,430



19,577,159



3,000,331



Payment for short-term investments

(80,000)



-



-



(360,000)



(10,000)



(1,533)



Cash received from sales of short-term investment

120,000



-



-



360,000



10,000



1,533



Cash received from sales of long term investment

-



12,000



1,839



-



12,000



1,839



Purchase of long-term deposits

(300,000)



(900,000)



(137,931)



(300,000)



(5,250,000)



(804,598)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,927,605)



(613,093)



(93,961)



(4,029,919)



(748,466)



(114,707)



Cash flows from financing activities:

























Deferred payment for business acquisition

-



-



-



(379,507)



(18,355)



(2,813)



Proceeds from exercise of share options

1



171



26



187



226



35



Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment

(127)



-



-



(17,114)



-



-



Repurchase of ordinary shares

-



(197,799)



(30,314)



-



(330,206)



(50,606)



Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

-



(932)



(143)



-



(25,832)



(3,959)



Dividends payment

-



-



-



(877,346)



(1,123,983)



(172,258)



Net cash used in financing activities

(126)



(198,560)



(30,431)



(1,273,780)



(1,498,150)



(229,601)



Effect of exchange rate changes

(5,532)



(37,770)



(5,788)



(478)



(80,944)



(12,407)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(258,180)



189,666



29,067



144,709



753,329



115,453



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

2,870,923



3,176,406



486,806



2,468,034



2,612,743



400,420



Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at the end of

   period

2,612,743



3,366,072



515,873



2,612,743



3,366,072



515,873



 

 

Momo Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.



















Three months



Three months



Three months



ended December 31, 2019

ended December 31, 2020



ended December 31, 2020





 

 

GAAP

RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB

Share-

based

compensation

RMB

Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB



GAAP

RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB

Share-

based

compensation

RMB

Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB



GAAP

US$

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

US$

Share-

based

compensation

US$

Tax

impacts

(ii)

US$

Non-GAAP

US$



Cost of revenues

(2,351,309)

18,818

7,601

-

(2,324,890)



(2,042,781)

17,694

4,242

-

(2,020,845)



(313,070)

2,712

650

-

(309,708)



Research and

   development

(292,188)

2,390

45,455

-

(244,343)



(327,295)

2,247

38,515

-

(286,533)



(50,160)

344

5,903

-

(43,913)



Sales and marketing

(725,029)

17,598

53,466

-

(653,965)



(697,722)

16,547

27,122

-

(654,053)



(106,931)

2,536

4,157

-

(100,238)



General and

   administrative

(212,603)

-

60,936

-

(151,667)



(222,191)

-

87,705

-

(134,486)



(34,052)

-

13,441

-

(20,611)



Cost and operating

   expenses

(3,581,129)

38,806

167,458

-

(3,374,865)



(3,289,989)

36,488

157,584

-

(3,095,917)



(504,213)

5,592

24,151

-

(474,470)



Income from

   operations

1,249,415

38,806

167,458

-

1,455,679



593,597

36,488

157,584

-

787,669



90,973

5,592

24,151

-

120,716



Net income

   attributable to

   Momo Inc.

1,055,899

38,806

167,458

(9,701)

1,252,462



651,450

36,488

157,584

(9,122)

836,400



99,839

5,592

24,151

(1,398)

128,184















































































































 

 

Momo Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures



(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)















1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.



















Year



Year



Year



ended December 31, 2019

ended December 31, 2020



ended December 31, 2020





 

 

GAAP

RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB

Share-

based

compensation

RMB

Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB



GAAP

RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB

Share-

based

compensation

RMB

Tax

impacts

(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP

RMB



GAAP

US$

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

US$

Share-

based

compensation

US$

Tax

impacts

(ii)

US$

Non-GAAP

US$



Cost of revenues

(8,492,096)

73,817

23,972

-

(8,394,307)



(7,976,781)

73,740

18,449

-

(7,884,592)



(1,222,495)

11,301

2,827

-

(1,208,367)



Research and

   development

(1,095,031)

9,375

175,053

-

(910,603)



(1,167,677)

9,365

175,870

-

(982,442)



(178,954)

1,435

26,953

-

(150,566)



Sales and marketing

(2,690,824)

69,031

196,311

-

(2,425,482)



(2,813,922)

68,960

158,902

-

(2,586,060)



(431,252)

10,569

24,353

-

(396,330)



General and

   administrative

(1,527,282)

-

1,012,896

-

(514,386)



(763,150)

-

325,465

-

(437,685)



(116,958)

-

49,880

-

(67,078)



Cost and operating

   expenses

(13,805,233)

152,223

1,408,232

-

(12,244,778)



(12,721,530)

152,065

678,686

-

(11,890,779)



(1,949,659)

23,305

104,013

-

(1,822,341)



Income from

   operations

3,554,699

152,223

1,408,232

-

5,115,154



2,531,435

152,065

678,686

-

3,362,186



387,961

23,305

104,013

-

515,279



Net income

   attributable to

   Momo Inc.

2,970,890

152,223

1,408,232

(38,056)

4,493,289



2,103,484

152,065

678,686

(38,016)

2,896,219



322,374

23,305

104,013

(5,826)

443,866













































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.























 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited  Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

  ended  December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

1,923,544



404,331



-



2,327,875



356,762

Value-added service

1,065,062



336,207



-



1,401,269



214,754

Mobile marketing

52,663



-



-



52,663



8,071

Mobile games

7,334



-



-



7,334



1,124

Other services

2,743



-



3,317



6,060



929

Total net revenues

3,051,346



740,538



3,317



3,795,201



581,640

Cost and expenses (iii):



















Cost of revenues

(1,676,071)



(365,350)



(1,360)



(2,042,781)



(313,070)

Research and development

(243,555)



(83,740)



-



(327,295)



(50,160)

Sales and marketing

(361,115)



(336,558)



(49)



(697,722)



(106,931)

General and administrative

(202,831)



(11,891)



(7,469)



(222,191)



(34,052)

Total cost and expenses

(2,483,572)



(797,539)



(8,878)



(3,289,989)



(504,213)

Other operating income

83,110



3,945



1,330



88,385



13,546

Income (loss) from operations

650,884



(53,056)



(4,231)



593,597



90,973

Interest income

100,347



486



47



100,880



15,461

Interest expense

(19,047)



-



-



(19,047)



(2,919)

Other gain or loss, net

7,500



-



-



7,500



1,149

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

739,684



(52,570)



(4,184)



682,930



104,664

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(7,565)



2,084



-



(5,481)



(840)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

732,119



(50,486)



(4,184)



677,449



103,824

Share of loss on equity method

   investments

(26,319)



-



-



(26,319)



(4,034)

Net income (loss)

705,800



(50,486)



(4,184)



651,130



99,790





(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three months



ended December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

2,844



1,398



-



4,242



650

Research and development

31,946



6,569



-



38,515



5,903

Sales and marketing

21,452



5,670



-



27,122



4,157

General and administrative

84,706



644



2,355



87,705



13,441

Total cost and expenses

140,948



14,281



2,355



157,584



24,151

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months



ended December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

650,884



(53,056)



(4,231)



593,597



90,973

Share-based compensation

140,948



14,281



2,355



157,584



24,151

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



36,488



-



36,488



5,592

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

791,832



(2,287)



(1,876)



787,669



120,716





















Net income (loss)

705,800



(50,486)



(4,184)



651,130



99,790

Share-based compensation

140,948



14,281



2,355



157,584



24,151

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



36,488



-



36,488



5,592

Tax impacts

-



(9,122)



-



(9,122)



(1,398)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

846,748



(8,839)



(1,829)



836,080



128,135

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$[1]

Net revenues:



















Live video service

3,383,477



-



-



3,383,477



486,006

Value-added service

819,325



369,789



-



1,189,114



170,806

Mobile marketing

92,991



-



-



92,991



13,357

Mobile games

14,418



-



-



14,418



2,071

Other services

7,111



-



787



7,898



1,134

Total net revenues

4,317,322



369,789



787



4,687,898



673,374

Cost and expenses (iv):



















Cost of revenues

(2,222,912)



(127,748)



(649)



(2,351,309)



(337,744)

Research and development

(205,793)



(86,395)



-



(292,188)



(41,970)

Sales and marketing

(379,940)



(345,089)



-



(725,029)



(104,144)

General and administrative

(192,789)



(13,275)



(6,539)



(212,603)



(30,539)

Total cost and expenses

(3,001,434)



(572,507)



(7,188)



(3,581,129)



(514,397)

Other operating income

142,613



-



33



142,646



20,490

Income (loss) from operations

1,458,501



(202,718)



(6,368)



1,249,415



179,467

Interest income

105,947



2,197



61



108,205



15,543

Interest expense

(20,190)



-



-



(20,190)



(2,900)

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

1,544,258



(200,521)



(6,307)



1,337,430



192,110

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(265,981)



12,277



-



(253,704)



(36,442)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

1,278,277



(188,244)



(6,307)



1,083,726



155,668

Share of loss on equity method

   investments

(31,406)



-



-



(31,406)



(4,511)

Net income (loss)

1,246,871



(188,244)



(6,307)



1,052,320



151,157



(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Three months



ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

6,000



1,601



-



7,601



1,092

Research and development

26,980



18,475



-



45,455



6,529

Sales and marketing

45,971



7,495



-



53,466



7,680

General and administrative

56,467



1,384



3,085



60,936



8,753

Total cost and expenses

135,418



28,955



3,085



167,458



24,054



[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

1,458,501



(202,718)



(6,368)



1,249,415



179,467

Share-based compensation

135,418



28,955



3,085



167,458



24,054

Amortization of intangible assets from business 

   acquisitions

-



38,806



-



38,806



5,574

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

1,593,919



(134,957)



(3,283)



1,455,679



209,095





















Net income (loss)

1,246,871



(188,244)



(6,307)



1,052,320



151,157

Share-based compensation

135,418



28,955



3,085



167,458



24,054

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



38,806



-



38,806



5,574

Tax impacts

-



(9,701)



-



(9,701)



(1,394)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,382,289



(130,184)



(3,222)



1,248,883



179,391

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year

  ended December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

8,638,810



998,769



-



9,637,579



1,477,024

Value-added service

3,742,637



1,369,545



-



5,112,182



783,476

Mobile marketing

198,197



-



-



198,197



30,375

Mobile games

39,564



-



-



39,564



6,063

Other services

11,911



-



24,755



36,666



5,620

Total net revenues

12,631,119



2,368,314



24,755



15,024,188



2,302,558

Cost and expenses (v):



















Cost of revenues

(6,865,836)



(1,088,816)



(22,129)



(7,976,781)



(1,222,495)

Research and development

(844,826)



(322,851)







(1,167,677)



(178,954)

Sales and marketing

(1,454,123)



(1,359,709)



(90)



(2,813,922)



(431,252)

General and administrative

(664,458)



(73,019)



(25,673)



(763,150)



(116,958)

Total cost and expenses

(9,829,243)



(2,844,395)



(47,892)



(12,721,530)



(1,949,659)

Other operating income

223,312



3,945



1,520



228,777



35,062

Income (loss) from operations

3,025,188



(472,136)



(21,617)



2,531,435



387,961

Interest income

440,878



3,353



240



444,471



68,118

Interest expense

(78,872)



-



-



(78,872)



(12,088)

Other gain or loss, net

1,500



-



-



1,500



230

Income (loss) before income tax

   and share of income on equity

   method investments

3,388,694



(468,783)



(21,377)



2,898,534



444,221

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(770,333)



14,713



-



(755,620)



(115,804)

Income (loss) before share of

   income on equity method

   investments

2,618,361



(454,070)



(21,377)



2,142,914



328,417

Share of loss on equity method

   investments

(42,522)



-



-



(42,522)



(6,517)

Net income (loss)

2,575,839



(454,070)



(21,377)



2,100,392



321,900



(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Year



ended December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

15,189



3,260



-



18,449



2,827

Research and development

127,714



48,156



-



175,870



26,953

Sales and marketing

142,908



15,994



-



158,902



24,353

General and administrative

292,356



22,882



10,227



325,465



49,880

Total cost and expenses

578,167



90,292



10,227



678,686



104,013

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year



ended December 31, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

3,025,188



(472,136)



(21,617)



2,531,435



387,961

Share-based compensation

578,167



90,292



10,227



678,686



104,013

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



152,065



-



152,065



23,305

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

3,603,355



(229,779)



(11,390)



3,362,186



515,279





















Net income (loss)

2,575,839



(454,070)



(21,377)



2,100,392



321,900

Share-based compensation

578,167



90,292



10,227



678,686



104,013

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



152,065



-



152,065



23,305

Tax impacts

-



(38,016)



-



(38,016)



(5,826)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

3,154,006



(249,729)



(11,150)



2,893,127



443,392

 

 

Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year

  ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

12,448,131



-



-



12,448,131



1,788,062

Value-added service

2,846,057



1,259,906



-



4,105,963



589,785

Mobile marketing

331,822



-



-



331,822



47,663

Mobile games

92,451



-



-



92,451



13,280

Other services

22,354



-



14,368



36,722



5,275

Total net revenues

15,740,815



1,259,906



14,368



17,015,089



2,444,065

Cost and expenses (vi):



















Cost of revenues

(8,065,300)



(415,688)



(11,108)



(8,492,096)



(1,219,813)

Research and development

(797,471)



(297,560)



-



(1,095,031)



(157,291)

Sales and marketing

(1,521,511)



(1,162,912)



(6,401)



(2,690,824)



(386,513)

General and administrative

(641,269)



(851,099)



(34,914)



(1,527,282)



(219,380)

Total cost and expenses

(11,025,551)



(2,727,259)



(52,423)



(13,805,233)



(1,982,997)

Other operating income

323,444



-



21,399



344,843



49,534

Income (loss) from operations

5,038,708



(1,467,353)



(16,656)



3,554,699



510,602

Interest income

396,672



10,706



164



407,542



58,540

Interest expense

(78,611)



-



-



(78,611)



(11,292)

Other gain or loss, net

(15,711)



-



-



(15,711)



(2,257)

Income (loss) before income tax

   and share of income on equity

   method investments

5,341,058



(1,456,647)



(16,492)



3,867,919



555,593

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(917,265)



33,464



-



(883,801)



(126,950)

Income (loss) before share of

   income on equity method

   investments

4,423,793



(1,423,183)



(16,492)



2,984,118



428,643

Share of income on equity method

   investments

(23,350)



-



-



(23,350)



(3,354)

Net income (loss)

4,400,443



(1,423,183)



(16,492)



2,960,768



425,289



(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





Year



ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

20,393



3,579



-



23,972



3,443

Research and development

103,655



71,398



-



175,053



25,145

Sales and marketing

175,657



20,654



-



196,311



28,198

General and administrative

207,053



795,033



10,810



1,012,896



145,493

Total cost and expenses

506,758



890,664



10,810



1,408,232



202,279

 

 

Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year



ended December 31, 2019



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

5,038,708



(1,467,353)



(16,656)



3,554,699



510,602

Share-based compensation

506,758



890,664



10,810



1,408,232



202,279

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



152,223



-



152,223



21,866

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

5,545,466



(424,466)



(5,846)



5,115,154



734,747





















Net income (loss)

4,400,443



(1,423,183)



(16,492)



2,960,768



425,289

Share-based compensation

506,758



890,664



10,810



1,408,232



202,279

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



152,223



-



152,223



21,866

Tax impacts

-



(38,056)



-



(38,056)



(5,466)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

4,907,201



(418,352)



(5,682)



4,483,167



643,968

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-301255604.html

SOURCE Momo Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.