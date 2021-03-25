BEIJING, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 19.0% year over year to RMB3,795.2 million (US$581.6 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB651.5 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB1,055.9 million in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB836.4 million (US$128.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, from RMB1,252.5 million in the same period of 2019.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the same period of 2019.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.8 million in December 2020, compared to 114.5 million in December 2019.
- Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.8 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included 4.5 million paying users of Tantan.
Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 11.7% year over year to RMB15,024.2 million (US$2,302.6 million) for the full year of 2020.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million (US$322.4 million) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million (US$443.9 million) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB13.52 during the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB20.26 during the same period of 2019.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"2020 was a tough year for us. I am proud that my teams were able to navigate through the many challenges with relentless focus on our core mission. Our commitment to the core mission enabled us to make difficult but right decision in the past year for the long term wellbeing of our company and our community," commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "After several months of hard work, we have started seeing positive trends in the content ecosystem as well as business of the core Momo. Getting through the bumpy journey last year was a valuable growth experience for our team. I am happy to see we have finally come out of the temporary drawbacks, stronger and better poised to seize the growth opportunities ahead of us."
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,795.2 million (US$581.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19.0% from RMB4,687.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,327.9 million (US$356.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 31.2% from RMB3,383.5 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem and to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB404.3 million (US$62.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,401.3 million (US$214.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8% from RMB1,189.1 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB52.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 43.4% from RMB93.0 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.
Mobile games revenues were RMB7.3 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB4,317.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB3,051.3 million (US$467.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment increased from RMB369.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB740.5 million (US$113.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,290.0 million (US$504.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.1% from RMB3,581.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service; (b) a decrease in professional fees related to technological service and bandwidth costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,095.9 million (US$474.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.3% from RMB3,374.9 million during the same period of 2019.
Other operating income
Other operating income was RMB88.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease from RMB142.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB593.6 million (US$91.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,249.4 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB650.9 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,458.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB53.1 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB202.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB787.7 million (US$120.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,455.7 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB791.8 million (US$121.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,593.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB135.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB253.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the preferential tax rate adjustment from 12.5% to 10.0% for one of our major profit generating entities, due to the approval in 2020 of the Key Software Enterprise application for the income tax of the fiscal year of 2019; and (b) the lower profit in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income
Net income was RMB651.1 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,052.3 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB705.8 million (US$108.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,246.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB50.5 million (US$7.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB188.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB836.1 million (US$128.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,248.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB846.7 million (US$129.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,382.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB8.8 million (US$1.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB651.5 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,055.9 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB836.4 million (US$128.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,252.5 million during the same period of 2019.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash flow
As of December 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,482.3 million (US$2,526.0 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,039.1 million (US$159.2 million), compared to RMB1,675.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues for the full year of 2020 were RMB15,024.2 million (US$2,302.6 million), a decrease of 11.7% from RMB17,015.1 million in the same period of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million (US$322.4 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million (US$443.9 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB13.52 in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB20.26 in the same period of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,080.9 million (US$472.2 million) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB5,448.9 million in the same period of 2019.
Recent Developments
Declaration of a special cash dividend
Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2021. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$132 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.
Execution of share repurchase program
On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of March 24, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.61 million ADSs for approximately US$49.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$13.63 per ADS.
Resignation of Chief Technology Officer
Mr. Chunlai Wang will resign from the Company's Chief Technology Officer position for personal reasons, effective April 30, 2021, and he will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company. The Company is grateful to Mr. Chunlai Wang for his valuable contributions over the past nine years.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.36 billion to RMB3.46 billion, representing a decrease of 6.5% to 3.7% year-over-year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential lasting impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 25, 2021).
All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.
PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2751618
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, April 1, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free:
+1-855-452-5696
Passcode:
2751618
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.
About Momo
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Momo's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
ended December 31
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,383,477
2,327,875
356,762
12,448,131
9,637,579
1,477,024
Value-added service
1,189,114
1,401,269
214,754
4,105,963
5,112,182
783,476
Mobile marketing
92,991
52,663
8,071
331,822
198,197
30,375
Mobile games
14,418
7,334
1,124
92,451
39,564
6,063
Other services
7,898
6,060
929
36,722
36,666
5,620
Total net revenues
4,687,898
3,795,201
581,640
17,015,089
15,024,188
2,302,558
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,351,309)
(2,042,781)
(313,070)
(8,492,096)
(7,976,781)
(1,222,495)
Research and development
(292,188)
(327,295)
(50,160)
(1,095,031)
(1,167,677)
(178,954)
Sales and marketing
(725,029)
(697,722)
(106,931)
(2,690,824)
(2,813,922)
(431,252)
General and administrative
(212,603)
(222,191)
(34,052)
(1,527,282)
(763,150)
(116,958)
Total cost and expenses
(3,581,129)
(3,289,989)
(504,213)
(13,805,233)
(12,721,530)
(1,949,659)
Other operating income
142,646
88,385
13,546
344,843
228,777
35,062
Income from operations
1,249,415
593,597
90,973
3,554,699
2,531,435
387,961
Interest income
108,205
100,880
15,461
407,542
444,471
68,118
Interest expense
(20,190)
(19,047)
(2,919)
(78,611)
(78,872)
(12,088)
Other gain or loss, net
-
7,500
1,149
(15,711)
1,500
230
Income before income tax
1,337,430
682,930
104,664
3,867,919
2,898,534
444,221
Income tax expenses
(253,704)
(5,481)
(840)
(883,801)
(755,620)
(115,804)
Income before share of
1,083,726
677,449
103,824
2,984,118
2,142,914
328,417
Share of loss on equity
(31,406)
(26,319)
(4,034)
(23,350)
(42,522)
(6,517)
Net income
1,052,320
651,130
99,790
2,960,768
2,100,392
321,900
Less: net loss attributable to
(3,579)
(320)
(49)
(10,122)
(3,092)
(474)
Net income attributable to
1,055,899
651,450
99,839
2,970,890
2,103,484
322,374
Net income per share
Basic
2.53
1.57
0.24
7.15
5.05
0.77
Diluted
2.37
1.49
0.23
6.76
4.83
0.74
Weighted average shares
Basic
416,878,784
414,839,350
414,839,350
415,316,627
416,914,898
416,914,898
Diluted
453,937,852
449,683,596
449,683,596
451,206,091
452,081,642
452,081,642
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
ended December 31
ended December 31
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
1,052,320
651,130
99,790
2,960,768
2,100,392
321,900
Other comprehensive loss, net of
Foreign currency translation
(39,524)
(69,010)
(10,576)
(8,835)
(141,677)
(21,713)
Comprehensive income
1,012,796
582,120
89,214
2,951,933
1,958,715
300,187
Less: comprehensive loss
(8,637)
(9,059)
(1,388)
(8,081)
(26,004)
(3,985)
Comprehensive income
1,021,433
591,179
90,602
2,960,014
1,984,719
304,172
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
December 31
December 31
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,612,743
3,363,942
515,547
Short-term deposits
12,312,585
7,566,250
1,159,579
Restricted cash
-
2,130
326
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,209 and
265,155
200,831
30,779
Amount due from a related party
4,382
-
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
599,000
613,696
94,053
Total current assets
15,793,865
11,746,849
1,800,284
Long-term deposits
300,000
5,550,000
850,575
Right-of-use assets, net
190,552
278,175
42,632
Property and equipment, net
346,345
265,765
40,730
Intangible assets
890,303
687,211
105,320
Rental deposits
25,028
21,794
3,340
Long-term investments
495,905
454,996
69,731
Other non-current assets
44,009
94,868
14,539
Deferred tax assets
37,064
32,495
4,980
Goodwill
4,360,610
4,088,403
626,575
Total assets
22,483,681
23,220,556
3,558,706
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
714,323
699,394
107,186
Deferred revenue
503,461
511,617
78,409
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
985,873
854,835
131,009
Amount due to related parties
29,606
19,462
2,983
Lease liabilities due within one year
135,169
132,793
20,351
Income tax payable
153,976
236,490
36,244
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
84,346
62,149
9,525
Total current liabilities
2,606,754
2,516,740
385,707
Deferred tax liabilities
222,576
171,803
26,330
Convertible senior notes
4,954,352
4,658,966
714,018
Share-based compensation liability
902,047
875,616
134,194
Lease liabilities
56,498
136,436
20,910
Other non-current liabilities
22,672
25,666
3,933
Total liabilities
8,764,899
8,385,227
1,285,092
Shareholder's equity (i)
13,718,782
14,835,329
2,273,614
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
22,483,681
23,220,556
3,558,706
(i): As of December 31, 2020, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,981,508.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
ended December 31
ended December 31
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
1,052,320
651,130
99,790
2,960,768
2,100,392
321,900
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by o
Depreciation of property and equipment
51,385
55,375
8,487
198,237
208,990
32,029
Amortization of intangible assets
40,239
37,741
5,784
157,954
157,258
24,101
Share-based compensation
167,458
157,584
24,151
1,408,232
678,686
104,013
Share of loss on equity method investments
31,406
26,319
4,034
23,350
42,522
6,517
Gain or loss on long-term investments
-
(7,500)
(1,149)
15,711
(1,500)
(230)
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(6,676)
(1,023)
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
-
3
-
(398)
(282)
(43)
Provision of losses on receivable and other assets
-
19,663
3,013
12,209
46,075
7,061
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
1,153
177
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
110,340
34,533
5,292
442,176
52,247
8,007
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49,554
104,636
16,036
26,372
(59,117)
(9,060)
Amount due from a related party
(2,776)
-
-
(4,382)
4,382
672
Rental deposits
(474)
(4,372)
(670)
(836)
(4,265)
(654)
Deferred tax assets
(2,582)
1,535
235
20,722
4,569
700
Other non-current assets
(3,411)
(166,665)
(25,543)
(24,022)
(138,484)
(21,224)
Accounts payable
98,021
66,948
10,260
52,246
(11,716)
(1,796)
Income tax payable
39,938
(95,341)
(14,612)
16,886
82,514
12,646
Deferred revenue
6,852
24,740
3,792
61,641
8,910
1,366
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
75,791
41,048
6,291
212,349
(120,363)
(18,446)
Amount due to related parties
235
(12,406)
(1,901)
(53,032)
(10,144)
(1,555)
Deferred tax liability
(10,060)
(9,435)
(1,446)
(45,382)
(39,315)
(6,025)
Other non-current liabilities
(29,153)
113,553
17,403
(31,915)
85,053
13,035
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,675,083
1,039,089
159,247
5,448,886
3,080,889
472,168
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(32,109)
(16,095)
(2,467)
(186,522)
(124,143)
(19,026)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
4
2
-
808
476
73
Payment for long-term investments
(21,500)
(9,000)
(1,379)
(64,500)
(13,500)
(2,069)
Prepayment of long-term investments
-
-
-
(15,000)
-
-
Cash dividend received
-
-
-
-
233
36
Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(1,026)
(157)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(7,650,000)
(3,654,500)
(560,077)
(22,151,135)
(14,949,665)
(2,291,136)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
6,036,000
3,954,500
606,054
18,686,430
19,577,159
3,000,331
Payment for short-term investments
(80,000)
-
-
(360,000)
(10,000)
(1,533)
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
120,000
-
-
360,000
10,000
1,533
Cash received from sales of long term investment
-
12,000
1,839
-
12,000
1,839
Purchase of long-term deposits
(300,000)
(900,000)
(137,931)
(300,000)
(5,250,000)
(804,598)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,927,605)
(613,093)
(93,961)
(4,029,919)
(748,466)
(114,707)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
-
-
-
(379,507)
(18,355)
(2,813)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
1
171
26
187
226
35
Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment
(127)
-
-
(17,114)
-
-
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
(197,799)
(30,314)
-
(330,206)
(50,606)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
-
(932)
(143)
-
(25,832)
(3,959)
Dividends payment
-
-
-
(877,346)
(1,123,983)
(172,258)
Net cash used in financing activities
(126)
(198,560)
(30,431)
(1,273,780)
(1,498,150)
(229,601)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(5,532)
(37,770)
(5,788)
(478)
(80,944)
(12,407)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(258,180)
189,666
29,067
144,709
753,329
115,453
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
2,870,923
3,176,406
486,806
2,468,034
2,612,743
400,420
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at the end of
2,612,743
3,366,072
515,873
2,612,743
3,366,072
515,873
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
ended December 31, 2020
ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization
US$
Share-
US$
Tax
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,351,309)
18,818
7,601
-
(2,324,890)
(2,042,781)
17,694
4,242
-
(2,020,845)
(313,070)
2,712
650
-
(309,708)
Research and
(292,188)
2,390
45,455
-
(244,343)
(327,295)
2,247
38,515
-
(286,533)
(50,160)
344
5,903
-
(43,913)
Sales and marketing
(725,029)
17,598
53,466
-
(653,965)
(697,722)
16,547
27,122
-
(654,053)
(106,931)
2,536
4,157
-
(100,238)
General and
(212,603)
-
60,936
-
(151,667)
(222,191)
-
87,705
-
(134,486)
(34,052)
-
13,441
-
(20,611)
Cost and operating
(3,581,129)
38,806
167,458
-
(3,374,865)
(3,289,989)
36,488
157,584
-
(3,095,917)
(504,213)
5,592
24,151
-
(474,470)
Income from
1,249,415
38,806
167,458
-
1,455,679
593,597
36,488
157,584
-
787,669
90,973
5,592
24,151
-
120,716
Net income
1,055,899
38,806
167,458
(9,701)
1,252,462
651,450
36,488
157,584
(9,122)
836,400
99,839
5,592
24,151
(1,398)
128,184
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
Year
Year
Year
ended December 31, 2019
ended December 31, 2020
ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization
US$
Share-
US$
Tax
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(8,492,096)
73,817
23,972
-
(8,394,307)
(7,976,781)
73,740
18,449
-
(7,884,592)
(1,222,495)
11,301
2,827
-
(1,208,367)
Research and
(1,095,031)
9,375
175,053
-
(910,603)
(1,167,677)
9,365
175,870
-
(982,442)
(178,954)
1,435
26,953
-
(150,566)
Sales and marketing
(2,690,824)
69,031
196,311
-
(2,425,482)
(2,813,922)
68,960
158,902
-
(2,586,060)
(431,252)
10,569
24,353
-
(396,330)
General and
(1,527,282)
-
1,012,896
-
(514,386)
(763,150)
-
325,465
-
(437,685)
(116,958)
-
49,880
-
(67,078)
Cost and operating
(13,805,233)
152,223
1,408,232
-
(12,244,778)
(12,721,530)
152,065
678,686
-
(11,890,779)
(1,949,659)
23,305
104,013
-
(1,822,341)
Income from
3,554,699
152,223
1,408,232
-
5,115,154
2,531,435
152,065
678,686
-
3,362,186
387,961
23,305
104,013
-
515,279
Net income
2,970,890
152,223
1,408,232
(38,056)
4,493,289
2,103,484
152,065
678,686
(38,016)
2,896,219
322,374
23,305
104,013
(5,826)
443,866
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,923,544
404,331
-
2,327,875
356,762
Value-added service
1,065,062
336,207
-
1,401,269
214,754
Mobile marketing
52,663
-
-
52,663
8,071
Mobile games
7,334
-
-
7,334
1,124
Other services
2,743
-
3,317
6,060
929
Total net revenues
3,051,346
740,538
3,317
3,795,201
581,640
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,676,071)
(365,350)
(1,360)
(2,042,781)
(313,070)
Research and development
(243,555)
(83,740)
-
(327,295)
(50,160)
Sales and marketing
(361,115)
(336,558)
(49)
(697,722)
(106,931)
General and administrative
(202,831)
(11,891)
(7,469)
(222,191)
(34,052)
Total cost and expenses
(2,483,572)
(797,539)
(8,878)
(3,289,989)
(504,213)
Other operating income
83,110
3,945
1,330
88,385
13,546
Income (loss) from operations
650,884
(53,056)
(4,231)
593,597
90,973
Interest income
100,347
486
47
100,880
15,461
Interest expense
(19,047)
-
-
(19,047)
(2,919)
Other gain or loss, net
7,500
-
-
7,500
1,149
Income (loss) before income tax and
739,684
(52,570)
(4,184)
682,930
104,664
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(7,565)
2,084
-
(5,481)
(840)
Income (loss) before share of income
732,119
(50,486)
(4,184)
677,449
103,824
Share of loss on equity method
(26,319)
-
-
(26,319)
(4,034)
Net income (loss)
705,800
(50,486)
(4,184)
651,130
99,790
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,844
1,398
-
4,242
650
Research and development
31,946
6,569
-
38,515
5,903
Sales and marketing
21,452
5,670
-
27,122
4,157
General and administrative
84,706
644
2,355
87,705
13,441
Total cost and expenses
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
650,884
(53,056)
(4,231)
593,597
90,973
Share-based compensation
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
36,488
-
36,488
5,592
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
791,832
(2,287)
(1,876)
787,669
120,716
Net income (loss)
705,800
(50,486)
(4,184)
651,130
99,790
Share-based compensation
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
36,488
-
36,488
5,592
Tax impacts
-
(9,122)
-
(9,122)
(1,398)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
846,748
(8,839)
(1,829)
836,080
128,135
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[1]
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,383,477
-
-
3,383,477
486,006
Value-added service
819,325
369,789
-
1,189,114
170,806
Mobile marketing
92,991
-
-
92,991
13,357
Mobile games
14,418
-
-
14,418
2,071
Other services
7,111
-
787
7,898
1,134
Total net revenues
4,317,322
369,789
787
4,687,898
673,374
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(2,222,912)
(127,748)
(649)
(2,351,309)
(337,744)
Research and development
(205,793)
(86,395)
-
(292,188)
(41,970)
Sales and marketing
(379,940)
(345,089)
-
(725,029)
(104,144)
General and administrative
(192,789)
(13,275)
(6,539)
(212,603)
(30,539)
Total cost and expenses
(3,001,434)
(572,507)
(7,188)
(3,581,129)
(514,397)
Other operating income
142,613
-
33
142,646
20,490
Income (loss) from operations
1,458,501
(202,718)
(6,368)
1,249,415
179,467
Interest income
105,947
2,197
61
108,205
15,543
Interest expense
(20,190)
-
-
(20,190)
(2,900)
Income (loss) before income tax and
1,544,258
(200,521)
(6,307)
1,337,430
192,110
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(265,981)
12,277
-
(253,704)
(36,442)
Income (loss) before share of income
1,278,277
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,083,726
155,668
Share of loss on equity method
(31,406)
-
-
(31,406)
(4,511)
Net income (loss)
1,246,871
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,052,320
151,157
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
6,000
1,601
-
7,601
1,092
Research and development
26,980
18,475
-
45,455
6,529
Sales and marketing
45,971
7,495
-
53,466
7,680
General and administrative
56,467
1,384
3,085
60,936
8,753
Total cost and expenses
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
1,458,501
(202,718)
(6,368)
1,249,415
179,467
Share-based compensation
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
38,806
-
38,806
5,574
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
1,593,919
(134,957)
(3,283)
1,455,679
209,095
Net income (loss)
1,246,871
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,052,320
151,157
Share-based compensation
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
38,806
-
38,806
5,574
Tax impacts
-
(9,701)
-
(9,701)
(1,394)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,382,289
(130,184)
(3,222)
1,248,883
179,391
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
8,638,810
998,769
-
9,637,579
1,477,024
Value-added service
3,742,637
1,369,545
-
5,112,182
783,476
Mobile marketing
198,197
-
-
198,197
30,375
Mobile games
39,564
-
-
39,564
6,063
Other services
11,911
-
24,755
36,666
5,620
Total net revenues
12,631,119
2,368,314
24,755
15,024,188
2,302,558
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(6,865,836)
(1,088,816)
(22,129)
(7,976,781)
(1,222,495)
Research and development
(844,826)
(322,851)
(1,167,677)
(178,954)
Sales and marketing
(1,454,123)
(1,359,709)
(90)
(2,813,922)
(431,252)
General and administrative
(664,458)
(73,019)
(25,673)
(763,150)
(116,958)
Total cost and expenses
(9,829,243)
(2,844,395)
(47,892)
(12,721,530)
(1,949,659)
Other operating income
223,312
3,945
1,520
228,777
35,062
Income (loss) from operations
3,025,188
(472,136)
(21,617)
2,531,435
387,961
Interest income
440,878
3,353
240
444,471
68,118
Interest expense
(78,872)
-
-
(78,872)
(12,088)
Other gain or loss, net
1,500
-
-
1,500
230
Income (loss) before income tax
3,388,694
(468,783)
(21,377)
2,898,534
444,221
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(770,333)
14,713
-
(755,620)
(115,804)
Income (loss) before share of
2,618,361
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,142,914
328,417
Share of loss on equity method
(42,522)
-
-
(42,522)
(6,517)
Net income (loss)
2,575,839
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,100,392
321,900
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
15,189
3,260
-
18,449
2,827
Research and development
127,714
48,156
-
175,870
26,953
Sales and marketing
142,908
15,994
-
158,902
24,353
General and administrative
292,356
22,882
10,227
325,465
49,880
Total cost and expenses
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
3,025,188
(472,136)
(21,617)
2,531,435
387,961
Share-based compensation
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,065
-
152,065
23,305
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
3,603,355
(229,779)
(11,390)
3,362,186
515,279
Net income (loss)
2,575,839
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,100,392
321,900
Share-based compensation
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,065
-
152,065
23,305
Tax impacts
-
(38,016)
-
(38,016)
(5,826)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
3,154,006
(249,729)
(11,150)
2,893,127
443,392
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
12,448,131
-
-
12,448,131
1,788,062
Value-added service
2,846,057
1,259,906
-
4,105,963
589,785
Mobile marketing
331,822
-
-
331,822
47,663
Mobile games
92,451
-
-
92,451
13,280
Other services
22,354
-
14,368
36,722
5,275
Total net revenues
15,740,815
1,259,906
14,368
17,015,089
2,444,065
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(8,065,300)
(415,688)
(11,108)
(8,492,096)
(1,219,813)
Research and development
(797,471)
(297,560)
-
(1,095,031)
(157,291)
Sales and marketing
(1,521,511)
(1,162,912)
(6,401)
(2,690,824)
(386,513)
General and administrative
(641,269)
(851,099)
(34,914)
(1,527,282)
(219,380)
Total cost and expenses
(11,025,551)
(2,727,259)
(52,423)
(13,805,233)
(1,982,997)
Other operating income
323,444
-
21,399
344,843
49,534
Income (loss) from operations
5,038,708
(1,467,353)
(16,656)
3,554,699
510,602
Interest income
396,672
10,706
164
407,542
58,540
Interest expense
(78,611)
-
-
(78,611)
(11,292)
Other gain or loss, net
(15,711)
-
-
(15,711)
(2,257)
Income (loss) before income tax
5,341,058
(1,456,647)
(16,492)
3,867,919
555,593
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(917,265)
33,464
-
(883,801)
(126,950)
Income (loss) before share of
4,423,793
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,984,118
428,643
Share of income on equity method
(23,350)
-
-
(23,350)
(3,354)
Net income (loss)
4,400,443
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,960,768
425,289
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
20,393
3,579
-
23,972
3,443
Research and development
103,655
71,398
-
175,053
25,145
Sales and marketing
175,657
20,654
-
196,311
28,198
General and administrative
207,053
795,033
10,810
1,012,896
145,493
Total cost and expenses
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
5,038,708
(1,467,353)
(16,656)
3,554,699
510,602
Share-based compensation
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,223
-
152,223
21,866
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
5,545,466
(424,466)
(5,846)
5,115,154
734,747
Net income (loss)
4,400,443
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,960,768
425,289
Share-based compensation
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,223
-
152,223
21,866
Tax impacts
-
(38,056)
-
(38,056)
(5,466)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
4,907,201
(418,352)
(5,682)
4,483,167
643,968
