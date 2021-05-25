ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mona, the leading AI monitoring company, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner 'Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering report (1). The Mona platform helps AI teams continuously optimize their production environments through real-time visibility into data and model performance.
"The recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor gives our team great pride", said Yotam Oren, co-founder and CEO of Mona. "Gartner research validates the emergence of AI monitoring, as a critical component of the MLOps stack".
A major driver for the emergence of AI monitoring is the regulatory environment. Many companies with AI compliance on their radar will begin to rely on robust post-production monitoring solutions to reduce risk and indeed recently, a regulatory draft was proposed in the European Union (2), essentially mandating that such post-production monitoring systems were in place across a broad set of AI use cases.
One of the things that distinguishes Mona's monitoring solution in this emerging market category is the proactive issue detection capability which is critical for both the business and technical user. Ultimately, Mona helps customers get in front of critical issues before their business and customers are negatively impacted by underperforming AI.
About Mona
Mona (monalabs.io) provides intelligent and flexible AI monitoring for AI/ML teams who need to continuously optimize their production environments for fast business growth. Our platform enables machine learning teams to automatically collect and transform ML data and business indicators to track performance metrics in a robust dashboard, be proactively alerted on anomalous behavior (drifts, biases, etc.) in specific segments in the data, conduct model A/B tests and more.
Customers across 6 verticals use the platform for a variety of use cases such as fraud detection, data-driven healthcare, e-commerce marketing optimization, and credit underwriting -- notable deals include Glovo, Fiverr, Gong.io, Cape Analytics, and K-Health. Founded in late 2018 by product leaders and operators from Google and McKinsey & Co.
