Mondial Software has forged a new partnership with Pilot Solutions, which operates channel enablement programs for SAP Business One ISVs and VARs. With last year's release of Mondial's real-time integration connector for SAP Business One, the company extended its product to offer enhanced financial reporting capabilities to SAP's small and midsize customers.
BEDFORD, N.H., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEDFORD, New Hampshire, APRIL 20, 2022. Mondial Software today announces a new partnership with Pilot Solutions, which operates channel enablement programs for SAP Business One ISVs and VARs. With last year's release of Mondial's real-time integration connector for SAP Business One, the company extended its product to offer enhanced financial reporting capabilities to SAP's small and midsize customers.
This new partnership will accelerate Mondial's business in the SAP space, leveraging Pilot Solutions' combined 30 years of experience in the SAP channel. Pilot Solutions will offer channel enablement for partners interested in selling the Mondial solution, and will extend their consulting services for SAP Business One customers to include enhanced automation of financial reporting and closing processes.
Mondial is especially well-suited for companies who need to produce consolidated financial statements, and who required multi-GAAP, multi-ledger reporting. With SAP's global presence in the SME space, that makes Mondial a perfect fit for the SAP Business One channel.
Mondial's product extracts financial data for multiple companies operating under the same corporate umbrella, – even if those companies run different ERP systems, have incompatible charts of accounts, or operate with overlapping accounting periods. Mondial combines subledger data from multiple sources and in multiple currencies, normalizes it, and presents the information in full compliance with GAAP, IFRS, and other regulatory standards.
Mondial connects to all group companies in real time, offering a centralized cloud-based hub in which to enter eliminations and perform consolidations. The result is a single, centralized, automated and fully auditable ledger that serves as a single source of truth for financial reports.
"Mondial's product is a great value for any SAP Business One customer," said Greg Robinson of Pilot Solutions. "That's especially true for businesses that operate multiple entities and need a way to produce consolidated financial statements more efficiently. The product produces a very rapid ROI because it eliminates so much of the manual effort that usually accompanies those kinds of processes. For companies that need to report their results in both IFRS and US-GAAP, – or in accordance with any other standard, – Mondial is invaluable."
"We're delighted to be partnering with Pilot Solutions to develop and support a global partner channel for the SAP Business One market," said Mondial's CEO Mark Richardson. "As veterans of the SAP Business One channel, they understand the dynamics of the SME market and the SAP partner organizations in particular. Pilot also has deep domain expertise in ERP software, with experience in training, implementation and project management services for SAP Business One partners and customers. We see that as a winning combination."
About Mondial Software
Mondial Software is a global provider of cloud-based tools for multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenure includes work at Epicor, Sage, SAP, Avalara and Plex Systems; Mondial serves customers throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.mondialsoftware.com
About Pilot Solutions
Pilot Solutions supports Value Added Resellers and Software Solution Providers in the SAP Business One channel with go-to-market enablement and consulting services, including project management, integration development, localization, technical support, analytics, cloud management, and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.pilotsolutions.net.
Media Contact
Mark Richardson, Mondial Software, 1 (888) 248-1071, mark.richardson@mondialsoftware.com
SOURCE Mondial Software