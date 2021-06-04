BEDFORD, N.H., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mondial Software today announces the release of its real-time integration connector for SAP Business One, adding to the company's existing collection of automated integration tools that enable real-time, multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations within Mondial CRx, the company's global accounting hub for financial reporting, consolidations, and compliance.
Enterprises running SAP ECC or SAP S/4HANA now have a simplified means of consolidating and reporting on subsidiary data from companies running SAP Business One, or any other ERP system. Mondial CRx seamlessly consolidates data from multiple companies, even if they run on different ERP systems and have incompatible charts of accounts or overlapping accounting periods. CRx combines subledger data from multiple sources and in multiple currencies, normalizes it, and presents the information in full compliance with GAAP, IFRS, and other regulatory standards.
Mondial CRx connects to all group companies in real time, offering a centralized cloud-based hub in which to enter eliminations and perform consolidations. The result is a single, centralized, automated, fully auditable ledger that serves as a single source of truth for financial reports.
"We're excited to add SAP Business One to our roster of automated ERP connectors," said Mark Richardson, CEO of Mondial Software and a globally Certified Accountant (ACCA). "Our SAP B1 connector will make it even easier for multi-company businesses to consolidate General Ledger and subledger information from every company within their organization, in real time, without manual effort. That speeds the financial close and reporting processes considerably, eliminates many common sources of error, increases management visibility, and aids companies in meeting increasingly complex compliance standards."
About Mondial CRx
Mondial CRx is a cloud-based reporting and compliance solution designed with global, multi-company, multi-ERP enterprises in mind. CRx connects to all group companies, combines subledger data from multiple sources and in multiple currencies, normalizes it, and presents the information in compliance with GAAP, IFRS, and other regulatory standards. CRx offers a real-time centralized cloud-based hub for eliminations and consolidations resulting in a single, centralized, automated, fully auditable ledger that serves as a single source of truth for financial reports.
About Mondial Software
Mondial Software is a global provider of cloud-based tools for multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenure includes work at Epicor, Sage, SAP, Avalara and Plex Systems; Mondial serves customers throughout the world.
