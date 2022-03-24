The company has demonstrated effective and trustworthy security controls via an extensive independent audit
LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monetize360, the financial technology company bringing best-in-class, no-code monetization solutions to market, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 Report on Controls Relevant to the Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories. SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Monetize360 has demonstrated effective and trustworthy security controls, as attested to by third party auditors in their report.
"We are building a best-in-class financial technology company that handles sensitive customer data. As such, SOC 2 core principles such as security, confidentiality, and availability are critically important to us. Frankly, securing our SOC 2 certification has been a goal for us from the very beginning. While compliance isn't a one-time task, we're thrilled to announce this milestone," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO, Monetize360.
The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) uses Trust Service Categories with criteria for practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements. SOC 2 Type 1 assures existing or potential customers that the organization's controls are effective and secure, posing less overall risk to potential or existing customer data.
Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2 report may contact us.
About Monetize360: We're proud to be the financial technology company bringing the best-in-class, no-code monetization solutions to market. Our customers automate routine financial processes and quickly monetize their products and services, in even the most complex scenarios. No pricey custom development, no arduous onboarding required.
Where to find us:
Media Contact
Meaghan Shields, Monetize360.com, 617-529-6357, meaghan.s@monetize360.com
SOURCE Monetize360.com