CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Experience, the innovative edtech company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that it was selected as a finalist for the 2020 EdTech Awards, the largest and most competitive recognition program in education technology.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. It shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
"This year has been different, to say the least. However, despite formidable challenges brought about by world events – including locked-down cities, standstill travel, and closed offices, businesses and schools – we endure," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters – particularly in our field – is more important than ever."
This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
About The EdTech Awards
About Money Experience
Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/
